7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (February 28)

War of the Rohirrim, the 2025 Oscars, and Running Point are all available to stream this weekend

Happy Oscars weekend, everyone! The world's glitziest event of the year is upon us and, no matter where you live, you'll be able to watch it on one of the world's best streaming services or one of your nation's local networks.

If you've had your fill of the 2025 awards season and want to watch something else, we've also got you covered on that front. Indeed, there are a number of exciting new movies and shows to stream over the next few days, so read on to see what you can enjoy ahead of the first week of March. Enjoy! – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Running Point (Netflix)

Running Point | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It looks like Netflix is hoping to follow the success of the hit Apple TV+ sports comedy Ted Lasso with its new series Running Point. Swapping soccer for basketball, Kate Hudson takes on the role of a female Ted Lasso-style sports leader in Isla Gordon, who's unexpectedly put in charge of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most famous professional basketball franchises in the US. In short: she must prove that she’s the right person for the job.

Going off the trailer alone, the Mindy Kaling-created series shares a similar humor and cheerfulness to Ted Lasso. We'll see if it's an ideal watch while we wait for a Ted Lasso's rumored fourth season but, based on its 69% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, it doesn't live up its rival' critical acclaim. – Grace Morris, entertainment writer

The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim (Max)

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

An exciting and late addition to our everything new on Max in February 2025 article is The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim. Set nearly 200 years before The Lord of the Rings, one of February's final new Max movies tells the story of Helm Hammerhand (voiced by Brian Cox), the legendary King of Rohan. The War of the Rohirrim focuses on the Rohan's last stand against the Dunlendings after he unintentionally kills their leader and unleashes a full-blown war.

With its 49% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim won't make it onto our best Max movies list. However, I think it’s still a unique and enjoyable way to bring to life the fantastical world of Middle-earth, especially in its anime format. – GM

House of David (Prime Video)

House of David - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

House of David is a new Prime Video show that chronicles the rise of biblical figure David (Michael Iskander), aka the renowned king of Israel. The historical drama follows the once-powerful King Saul (Ali Suliman) as he falls victim to his own pride and, with God’s direction, the prophet Samuel (Stephen Lang) anoints a teenage outcast as the new king. Cue a battle for the throne.

Show creator Jon Erwin told ABC Entertainment News that House of David is similar to Game of Thrones as it explores the struggle for power, so this biblical epic certainly has the potential to be one of the best Prime Video shows. Whether Amazon's newest TV Original will, though, is up for debate. – GM

Berlin ER (Apple TV Plus)

Berlin ER (KRANK Berlin) — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It’ll take a lot to knock Severance season 2 off top spot, both in terms of Apple TV+ rankings and my own personal one, but I’m ready to give Berlin ER a go. There’s tough competition when it comes to our best Apple TV+ shows, and only time will tell if this new series will make it onto that list. Fans of popular medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy, House, and new Max series The Pitt will likely enjoy this, but I hope it’s got enough for newcomers to the genre, too.

The eight-episode program follows a young doctor seeking a fresh start after her personal life falls apart. The treatment? Throwing herself into the emergency room in Berlin’s busiest hospital. It’s no easy task, of course, and she soon finds herself battling staff resistance and a run-down system, which is plenty to distract yourself with, in all fairness. You can’t think about your personal problems when you’re out there saving lives, right? – LB

Toxic Town (Netflix)

Toxic Town | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Corby toxic waste case wasn't something I'd heard of until this Netflix show was announced, but, after reading about it, I know this dramatic retelling will make me cry. The four-part series follows three mothers who fought for justice after a growing number of babies were born with birth defects. The reported number was three times higher than those observed in children born in the surrounding regions, so it was up to ordinary citizens to get to the bottom of it. This case bears an upsetting resemblance to the Teflon scandal, as dramatized in the brilliant movie Dark Waters, which I also recommend you check out.

If Toxic Town's plot wasn't enough to hook me, the cast certainly is, with huge names including Doctor Who alumnus Jodie Whittaker, Bank of Dave star Rory Kinnear, and Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood all involved. Will we be adding this to our best Netflix shows list? You'll have to wait and see. Based on its early glowing reviews, it seems a no-brainer though. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Doubters to Believers Liverpool: Klopp's Era (Prime Video)

Official Trailer | Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp’s Era - YouTube Watch On

As a huge Everton fan, I feel particularly dirty writing about our biggest (not the mention local!) soccer rivals in Liverpool FC. But, considering nobody else on the entertainment team is interested in the so-called beautiful game, I've got to suck it up. I want the record to show that I'm really not happy about this, though!

Anyway, Doubters to Believers Liverpool FC: Klopp's Era is a must-see Prime Video docuseries for anyone who religiously follows the current English Premier League leaders. The four-part show will deliver unprecedented, fly-on-the-wall access to Jurgen Klopp's final six months in charge of the Anfield-based soccer outfit, and will look back at his trophy-laden spell in charge of one of the world's most-supported sides.

Amazon has become the go-to place for the best sports docuseries around, but this is one I definitely won't be tuning in to watch. Yes, I'm just that bitter! – TP

The 2025 Oscars (Hulu)

It’s that time of year again! We’ll be celebrating the biggest and best in the movie world this weekend, and we’ve all got strong thoughts about who should and shouldn’t win. Unsurprisingly, I'm rooting for The Substance to do well after hailing it as the best body horror of 2024. Meanwhile, my colleague Rowan Davies said he couldn’t believe that Netflix's Emilia Perez is this year's most-nominated movie or TV show at the time of the Golden Globes nominees, so the controversial movie is still frustrating cinema lovers as we go into Oscar season.



There are plenty of big releases worthy of praise, though, and I’m expecting big things from Conclave, The Brutalist, and Anora. Sometimes, these ceremonies are full of surprises, so we’ll have to wait patiently for the results. Don’t miss the entertainment industry’s biggest award ceremony when it’s streaming on Hulu (US), ITV1 (UK), and Channel 7 (Australia). – LB

