The Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS35 sits in the middle of Panasonic's compact camera range, featuring an 8x optical zoom wide-angle Leica lens, a 16.1 megapixel CCD sensor and 720p HD video recording.

The camera also features Panasonic's Intelligent Resolution technology, which promises to enhance sharpness for crisp photos.

Modes are fairly simple, with the option to choose from intelligent Auto (iA), Normal and a variety of scene modes.

As you would expect from a mid-range compact camera, there are only a few manual controls on the Panasonic FS35. But those that can be found include ISO sensitivity, white balance, AF mode and exposure compensation.

A few creative effects are included, such as Pin Hole, High Dynamic and Film Grain, while colour modes, such as Black and White and Sepia, are also available.

Along with the Panasonic Lumix FS37, which was announced at the same time, the camera uses intelligent zoom, meaning the optical zoom ratio can be extended by 1.3x to create an effective 10x zoom lens.

An interesting feature of the Panasonic Lumix FS35 is the ability to upload stills to Facebook and videos to YouTube automatically by connecting the camera to a computer.

Priced at £139.99 in the UK or $149 in the US, where it's called the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FH25, the Panasonic Lumix FS35 sits below cameras such as the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FX90 and above the Panasonic Lumix DMC-FS18.