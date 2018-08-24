Your LG TV could get smarter by the end of the year

Google Assistant will be available on even more LG TVs in an expansion which will see customers outside the US given access to all-new features.

LG will be launching Google Assistant on its AI ThinQ TVs in seven more markets - the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, South Korea, and Spain - by the end of this year.

If you have one of LG's 2018 TVs, you’ll be able to speak to Google Assistant in up to five languages, and will be able to “manage daily tasks, find answers, or control compatible smart home devices”.

How does it work?

To use Google Assistant on your new LG TV, all you have to do is press and hold the microphone button on your remote, and ask for information - this could be anything from the weather report to the opening times of your local grocery store.

Also, if you have other compatible devices, like smart lighting for example, you could dim the lights in your lounge without missing a second of your favorite TV show. Compatibility with Amazon Alexa-enabled devices (already available in the UK and US) will be rolled out to Australia and Canada by the end of the year.

Deep learning

LG says it’s AI ThinQ TVs use the company's own technology to better understand the what you're trying to say, using natural language processing. They'll also serve up reminders on when things you'd like to watch will come on, as the age of tech that wants to know us better than we know ourselves races on.

In terms of Google Assistant coming to the wider world on LG's sets, no firm release dates have been confirmed.

LG has said that the Google Assistant-enabled TVs will be available before the end of 2018, with more information likely to emerge at Berlin’s IFA 2018 show next week.