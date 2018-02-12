You could soon try out new features of Windows 10 apps without being a Windows Insider

It appears that Microsoft may be planning to allow Windows 10 users to test preview versions of the operating system’s core apps without having to sign up to be a Windows Insider.

In other words, folks running the normal (retail) version of Windows 10 will be able to play around with standalone preview versions of these apps, and test out their new features, without having to sign up and install the preview build of Windows 10.

At least that’s the word from Thurrott.com, which spotted that there is a new preview program available for the Camera, Photos, Alarm & Clock, Feedback Hub, Tips, and some other integrated Windows 10 apps.

Users can apply to test these pieces of software on a per-app basis, although there may be limited numbers of testers taken on board.

Testing the testers

At this point, it’s not clear exactly how the ‘Windows App Previews’ scheme will work, or even if it will happen. Thurrott.com says that Microsoft is testing this idea out at the moment.

Brandon LeBlanc, senior program manager on the Windows Insider team, confirmed that the change is designed to facilitate the testing of app updates on retail builds of Windows, as well as preview builds.

This won't "radically change WIP as we know it". This is just us trying to make it easier for those who want to test app updates on both Insider builds or retail. More to come. https://t.co/f4gvixos6hFebruary 11, 2018

This certainly seems like a sensible enough move in terms of getting more testers on board – those who don’t want to go the full hog of installing a preview build of Windows 10 for whatever reason – for certain core apps.

The other advantage is that Microsoft will be getting feedback from people who specifically want to test out a particular app, which might prove useful. But nothing is certain at this point, and as ever, we’ll just have to wait and see if Microsoft actually goes ahead and implements this new app testing program.

You might have seen that late last week, Microsoft released a new Windows 10 preview build that includes various enhancements on the gaming and security fronts, as well as improved HDR video playback.

Via Neowin