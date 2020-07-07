Xiaomi might be working on yet another 108MP camera phone

Xiaomi might be working on yet another 108MP camera smartphone. A new report has emerged which says the company is working on a 108MP camera phone along with a 64MP camera.

Currently, the company is having four phones with 108MP primary camera namely: Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi Note 10 Pro, and Mi Alpha. Out of them, only the Mi 10 is available in India and it is the cheapest phone in the market with a 108MP camera.

According to a report from XDA Developers , Xiaomi is working on a 108MP phone which could be the Mi Mix 4. Apart from this, the company is also working on a 64MP camera phone. Further, the codename for the two devices was found in the MIUI 12 code. The upcoming Xiaomi devices will come with codename “Gauguin” and “Gauguin Pro”, this was also confirmed by popular leakster Digital Chat Station on Weibo platform.

Both the devices are expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear, which is the norm for a 2020 smartphone. The “Gauguin” smartphone is likely to feature a 64MP quad-camera setup while the “Gauguin Pro” is expected to come with a 108MP set-up along with three other cameras. Digital Chat Station also claims that the camera specs might vary for Chinese and Global variants.

The report further claims that there will be three regions for Gauguin series - China, India, and Global, which is a sign that Xiaomi will be bringing the new devices to India as well as other global markets. We could see them under one of its sub-brands too The devices are expected to pack in Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC instead of MediaTek Dimesnity series. And, lastly, the model number of Gauguin is expected to end in J17 and the model number of the Gauguin Pro is expected to end with J17Pro.

As of now, we do not have details of the camera sensors being used or any other info. We should hear more about the same in the coming weeks. It seems like Xiaomi is not giving up on high-end smartphones for India just yet.