This week's hottest reviews on TechRadar

The tins of Roses, pots of brandy sauce and packets anti-stress pills are starting to stack up in your local shop.
Yes, Christmas is fast approaching. And with less than 100 shopping days until Jesus' 2011th birthday, the tech market is swinging into action.
If you thought Christmas was a big thing in your life, it's even more important to manufacturers and retailers who're once again relying on the season of joy to significantly boost their bottom lines.
So what tasty treats have we been playing with this week?
Olympus PEN Lite E-PL3 review
The new PEN E-PL3 slots into the middle of the new Olympus PEN range, a halfway house between its older brother, the E-P3, and its smaller sibling, the E-PM1 (PEN mini). The E-PL3 uses the same 12-million pixel sensor and 35-point autofocus system as the other models in the new line-up, so the main differences come in the way of shape and a few minor tweaks in the operation and menu of the camera.
It's beautifully engineered, stylish and puts in a blisteringly quick performance, and as such we'd happily recommend it to a budding enthusiast in search of lightweight alternative to an entry-level DSLR.
BlackBerry Torch 9860 review
It's no secret that RIM is struggling to compete in today's ultra-competitive smartphone market. So does the launch of its first full-capacitive-touchscreen smartphone, the BlackBerry Torch 9860, herald a change in fortunes for the Canadian company?
It certainly doesn't have the premium feel of the iPhone 4 or even the touch-and-type BlackBerry Bold Touch 9900. The chassis is pure plastic, with the glossy black finish proving to be the forensic examiner's dream, what with its ability to cling on to fingerprints and smudges. It's hard to see who the BlackBerry Torch 9810 is going to appeal to. Younger users are likelier to flock towards the colourful Curve handsets, and serious users to the Bold 9900.
Samsung UE40D5520 review
With its crystal finish, slender lines, distinctive colouring and attention-grabbing price, the 40-inch Samsung UE40D5520 simply oozes shelf appeal. But, happily, its appeal doesn't grind to a halt once you get the TV set home.
On the contrary, it starts to look like even better value when you actually start using it. Despite costing under £600, it combines a lovely design with a long feature count – including a terrific Smart TV system – and startlingly good picture quality that's better than that of many more expensive TVs we've seen. Provided you give the Samsung UE40D5520 a few minutes of your time when you first unbox it, your efforts will be rewarded more than handsomely.
The KDL-40NX723 isn't the most advanced TV Sony has to offer (the KDL-40HX723 offers MotionFlow 400) but there's a definite premium vibe about the 40-inch connected TV in everything from its super-slim Monolithic design to its extensive feature list.
Priced at around £220, the Nikon Coolpix S9100 is a camera that offers good image quality and a flexible zoom range in a compact body at a very reasonable price. The ease of use will suit point-and-shoot photographers incredibly well, as will the compact dimensions. Having an 18x zoom lens included will add to the flexibility on offer, too.
PC Specialist Vortex M59 OC review
SteelSeries World of Warcraft MMO Gaming Mouse: Legendary Edition review
LG D2342P Cinema 3D Monitor review
Corsair Vengeance Low Profile 8GB DDR3 review
OCZ RevoDrive 3 X2 480GB review
Storage Options Scroll 7-inch Tablet review
Hands on: Canon PowerShot S100 review
Hands on: Fusion Garage Grid 10 review