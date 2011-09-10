SteelSeries World of Warcraft MMO Gaming Mouse: Legendary Edition review

This mouse might have a bit of a mouthful of a name, but it's made by a company that takes gaming very seriously. This isn't a mouse for just working on spreadsheets – it has been designed with input from professional gaming teams such as SK Gaming and Fnatic Team.

While it's an officially licensed World of Warcraft mouse, its extra buttons and the ability to map commands and key presses to the buttons makes it suitable for MMO and RTS games.

The SteelSeries World of Warcraft MMO Gaming Mouse: Legendary Edition is ergonomically designed and feels comfortable to use, with all 11 buttons easily accessible.

On desk surfaces it doesn't feel as responsive as day-to-day optical mice do, so needs a mouse pad. While this might seem like a step backwards, if you're serious about PC gaming then you're going to want to have a gaming mouse pad.

When used with one of these, the precision and response of the SteelSeries World of Warcraft MMO Gaming Mouse: Legendary Edition was excellent.

Looks-wise this isn't going to be to everyone's taste – especially if you're not much of a World of Warcraft fan. The glowing lights look good, although they're slightly pointless, and the lightning bolt design looks a bit cheap.

Verdict

If you love World of Warcraft then you'll probably love this mouse, but if you're a casual gamer you'd be better off with a cheaper mouse.