Wolves vs Sevilla live stream: how to watch the Europa League from anywhere today

Nuno Espirito Santo’s talented Premier League side come up against Spanish football's European specialists in this evening's mouth-watering Europa League quarter-final. Follow our guide to watching a Wolves vs Sevilla live stream tonight, no matter where in the world you are.

Wolves vs Sevilla live stream This Europa League game is a one-off match that will be taking place behind closed doors at the neutral setting of the Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena in Duisburg, Germany. Kick-off is set for 9pm CET local time. That makes it an 8pm BST start in the UK, while viewers in the US can tune in at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. Abroad right now? A good VPN will let you watch just like you would at home.

Sevilla have won this tournament in its various forms five times - a current record - having famously won the Europa League on three successive occasions in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The Andalusian side look in great shape to extend that record, having dispatched Roma 2-0 in impressive style during their single-leg round of 16 tie, with first-half strikes coming from Sergio Reguilón and Youssef En-Nesyri.

Wolves, meanwhile, have given a great account of themselves in their first European adventure for 39 years. Their route to the quarter-finals has seen them claim the scalps of Espanyol in the round of 32 and Greek champions Olympiacos in the round of 16, with Raúl Jiménez's penalty at Molineux last week proving enough to see them through following their 1-1 first-leg draw in Greece.

The English side will be without the suspended Daniel Podence, after the forward picked up a yellow card against Olympiacos last time out, while wing-back Jonny Castro is also out after suffering a serious knee injury in the same match. The only notable absentee for Sevilla is Nemanja Gudelj, following his recent positive test for coronavirus.

With two attack-minded sides going head-to-head, this clash is likely to be the tie of the round. Don't miss a kick by following our Wolves vs Sevilla Europa League live stream guide and watch the match from anywhere in the world.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

How to watch Wolves vs Sevilla: live stream the Europa League in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm BST kick-off. Don't worry if you don't have a subscription - BT now has a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Live stream Wolves vs Sevilla: how to watch in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's action from Germany. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then tonight's match will be played on those channels too - so cable subscribers can head to the relevant website to stream online, logging in with details of their provider for access. Kick off today is at 3pm ET or 12pm PT.

Wolves vs Sevilla: live stream tonight's Europa League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Wolves vs Sevilla. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Europa League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Wolves vs Sevilla in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 5am AEST start on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Wolves vs Sevilla in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition. Sky Sport 7 is the channel to head to for Wolves vs Sevilla, with coverage beginning just before kick-off at 6.55am NZST on Wednesday morning. You can also stream the match live via the SKY Go mobile app.



How to live stream Wolves vs Sevilla in the Europa League from India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top service SonyLIV, with the video-on demand service the place to head to for tonight's quarter-final/ Kick off for Indian footy fans is at 12.30am New Delhi time on Wednesday morning.

