Windows 10 April 2018 Update and Edge makes your laptop battery last longer

Microsoft has once again claimed that using its Edge web browser will make your laptop’s battery last longer than if you were using Google Chrome or Firefox.

The company has made the claim after releasing the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, which includes an updated version of Edge.

Microsoft has released a video showing the test, which you can view below. It did something similar last year where, once again, its Edge browser beat the competition.

Test results

The test that was run by Microsoft uses three Surface Book devices streaming HD video on a loop, with Microsoft Edge lasting 98% longer than Firefox, and 14% longer than Google Chrome.

This suggests that if you stream a lot of movies while on the go, Edge is the web browser to use. However, the test does not replicate any other use case scenarios, such as browsing websites.

Of course, with a battery test that’s run by Microsoft on Microsoft hardware, and where Microsoft’s own browser wins, you’d be forgiven for being a little sceptical.

These results at least show how much Edge has improved in the battery guzzling department, as the previous test, which was run under similar circumstances but on an earlier version of Windows 10 and Edge, showed that Edge lasted 77% longer than Firefox, and 35% longer than Chrome. These results also hint that Chrome has become less hungry when it comes to battery life.

Microsoft has been working hard on making Edge more tempting for users in a bid to make them switch browsers, and making it less battery-intensive is a welcome effort.

Via MSPoweruser