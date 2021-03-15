Where to watch Hunters: stream every episode online

One of Amazon's latest and greatest Original series exclusive to Prime Video, watch Hunters' first season on the streaming service, giving the limelight to Jewish fictional heroes and heroines in the wake of an increase in anti-Semitism and white supremacy across the globe.

Watch Hunters online Air dates: 2020-present Total seasons: 1 (10 episodes) Creators: David Weil Cast: Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Lena Olin, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany Stream now: FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Taking inspiration from real life Nazi hunters, David Weil dives into 1977 New York City in this American drama. It follows a band of misfits lead by Al Pacino looking to track down and put a stop to Nazi war criminals scheming to construct a Fourth Reich in the US.

As well as exploring Operation Paperclip - in which the US government relocated German scientists stateside, many of whom were a part of the Nazi Party - Hunters aims to give better representation to the Jewish community, who are often overlooked for those superhero roles.

Hunters has been met with critical acclaim, Al Pacino receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actor in a Drama Series.

A bloody pursuit for vengeance, watch Hunters online where you are with all the details you'll need below.

Where to watch Hunters online for free with Prime Video

As an Amazon Original, you'll find the first season of Hunters readily available to stream online with Prime Video. Amazon's streaming service comes standard with any and all Amazon Prime memberships. You can famously get a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial (or a full six months for students!) before signing on in full, to see if its combination of top-notch entertainment, exclusive deals, and premium delivery is right for you. If you decide you like it and want to keep it, Prime costs: US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year

UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year

Canada: $7.99 per month or $79 for the year

Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.

Where else can I watch I watch Hunters online

Hunters is an Amazon Original. That means you can only watch Hunters online exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. You can choose to subscribe with a full Amazon Prime membership, or subscribe specifically to Prime Video for a slightly cheaper rate if you're in the US or the UK.

With Prime Video available around the globe, Hunters will be ready to watch across all regional libraries no matter where you are around the globe.

How to watch Hunters online outside of your country

If you find yourself abroad in a country but want to watch Amazon Prime as if you were at home, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite show no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

