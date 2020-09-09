When is the next episode of The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime Video?

Wondering when the next episode of The Boys season 2 is? The Boys season 2, episode 4 is due to be released early this Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Unlike last season, and pretty much every streaming original in the world of modern TV viewing, this season of the superhero-flavored show is rolling out weekly.

It might not be a bad thing: The Mandalorian rolled out weekly, and that allowed people to take the time to properly digest it, create gifs and so on. In a streaming age, TV shows have a tendency to come and go in the blink of an eye – so this is one way of combatting that. In the case of The Boys season 2, Amazon even has an aftershow called Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys that covers each episode in detail.

So, when is the next episode of The Boys season 2, and when will each episode release thereafter? Read on for more.

When is The Boys season 2 episode 4 released on Amazon Prime Video?

The Boys season 2 episode 4 will be released on Friday, September 11. We're not certain about the exact time, but by midnight PT/8AM BST/5pm AEST, we'd expect it to be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video where you are.

The Boys season 2 release schedule

This is when we expect each episode of The Boys season 2 to release. Like season 1, expect eight episodes this year.

The Boys season 2, episode 4 : September 11, 2020

: September 11, 2020 The Boys season 2, episode 5 : September 18, 2020

: September 18, 2020 The Boys season 2, episode 6 : September 25, 2020

: September 25, 2020 The Boys season 2, episode 7 : October 2, 2020

: October 2, 2020 The Boys season 2, episode 8: October 9, 2020

Why is The Boys season 2 releasing weekly this time?

This was a decision by the people making the show, according to a Collider interview with creator Eric Kripke, to avoid the 'sugar rush' element of binge watching. It's why most episodes this season will end on a cliffhanger.

"People burn through it in a week or two," Kripke says (via GamesRadar). "There’s an intense amount of activity and then it sort of fades…. There’s so many great moments in season 2, we want to give it time to marinate so people can reflect on it and talk about it before they move on to the next thing and be in the conversation a little longer. I think a little anticipation for the fans is healthy."

So, that's why you'll be waiting seven days between episodes this time.