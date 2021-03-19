Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger are all down right now

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Facebook Messenger are down for many people right now, meaning you can't access the suite of Facebook-owned chat platforms.

"We're sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again," reads Instagram right now, whenever we try to access it. WhatsApp is similar with a 'Connecting' and circular icon near the top, and we've seen similar problems in the Facebook Messenger app.

Facebook has yet to comment on the issues, but there have been similar issues in the past that have seen all of these services suffer outages at the same time.

⚠️ Anyone else experiencing this major outage?Instagram + WhatsApp + Facebook Messenger are all down right now!

TechRadar has asked Facebook for a comment on what's happening, but we've yet to hear back. Without Facebook commenting, we've yet to hear when these services will resume.

Examples of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger right now (Image credit: Future)

We'll be monitoring the four services to see when they come back online, and be sure to come back to this story for any updates on when we can expect to see a return of WhatsApp, Instagram and more.

Where are the issues happening? It seems to be across the globe as DownDetector is reporting from the US, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Japan and Russia. We can also confirm the issues are happening in the United Kingdom as well.

It's currently unclear if this is affecting other Facebook services, but we'll keep this story updated on the issues as the go on.

Developing...