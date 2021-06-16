US Open 2021 live stream: how to watch major golf online anywhere and without cable

The US Open returns to the scene of Tiger Woods' legendary playoff victory of 2008, with Bryson DeChambeau out to defend his title after bending Winged Foot to his will last September. The Scientist is looking to emulate none other than Brooks Koepka at Torrey Pines this week, his nemesis being the most recent player to lift the sterling silver trophy at consecutive championships. And what about Big Phil?

There are storylines aplenty, so read on as we explain how to watch a US Open live stream online from anywhere in the world, with or without cable.

There's little love between Brooks and Bryson, but one man who'll be getting plenty of adulation is Phil Mickelson, who made history at the PGA Championship last month. The lefty turned 51 on Wednesday, and he's not just here to soak up the love. The US Open is the tournament that's haunted him like no other and it's the one title he needs to complete the career grand slam. He's come agonizingly close, finishing runner-up six times.

Fellow San Diego native Xander Schauffele is another player to keep an eye on, though a resurgent Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson also being hotly tipped, as well as Jon Rahm, who had to retire from the Memorial Tournament from a winning position earlier this month after a positive Covid-19 test.

It's one of sport's truly special events, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a 2021 US Open live stream from anywhere this week.

How to watch a US Open live stream from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch a US Open golf live stream, including in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options, but note that if you're currently abroad, you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location that lets you watch the US Open online in the same way you would at home.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get stared using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch US Open golf online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

US Open live stream: how to watch 2021 PGA Tour golf online, for FREE and without cable in the US

In the US, coverage of the US Open is split between NBC, its streaming service Peacock TV, and the Golf Channel. It's a convoluted broadcast schedule, but the main thing you need to know is the bulk of the action will air exclusively on NBC. Peacock is the place to tune in from 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT to 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT during Rounds 1 and 2. Coverage then switches to the Golf Channel, and then NBC shows the final three hours of play. NBC is showing the entirety of Round 3, while the first two hours of Round 4 are on the Golf Channel, before coverage switches back to NBC at 12pm ET / 9am PT on Sunday for the final action. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online. How to watch US Open online without cable Sling TV is perhaps the best value cord-cutting service out there right now. Its Sling Blue plan hosts NBC and the first month currently costs a mere $10 (down from the standard $35), while an $11 Sports Extra add-on nets you the extra Golf Channel coverage as well. Another great option if all you're after this week is the golf is FuboTV, as it includes both the Golf Channel and NBC in its Starter plan. At $65 per month, it's pricier than Sling but still a reasonable alternative to traditional cable with the flexibility to cancel at any point - and if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE TRIAL and watch the US Open 2021 without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. You can also tap into NBC coverage through streaming service Peacock, which only costs $4.99 per month after a FREE 7-day trial. Watch US Open online from abroad You needn't find yourself in a pickle when you're abroad, either, as using a good VPN as described above will let you watch the streaming services and content you pay for at home, from anywhere in the world. This means you can watch the US Open 2021 online from anywhere.

How to get a US Open live stream in the UK

UK-based golf fans likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to PGA Tour coverage in Blighty - and the same is true of the US Open. Live coverage of the US Open 2021 is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from June 17-20, and it's as comprehensive as it gets, starting at 3.30pm BST for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 2pm for Round 3, and 3pm for Round 4. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now Sky Sports monthly membership. Watch UK golf coverage from abroad To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

How to watch US Open 2021: live stream golf in Canada

Canadian golf fans will find that TSN is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 US Open, between its stable of TV channels and digital streaming options. Coverage starts at 9.45am ET / 6.45am PT for Rounds 1 and 2, at 11am ET / 8am PT for Round 3, and at 10am ET / 7am PT for Round 4. If you get TSN as part of your cable package, then you'll just be able to log in to the TSN website with details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. It's a walk in the park for cord-cutters too, who can subscribe to TSN Direct on a streaming-only basis from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Just remember that if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back in Canada to live stream US Open 2021 coverage just like you would at home.

2021 US Open live stream: how to watch the golf online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the US Open 2021 on Fox Sports or Kayo. You've got some extremely late nights ahead of you though, as coverage starts at 4am AEST for Rounds 1 and 2, at 3am for Round 3, and at 2am for Round 4. You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream US Open 2021 golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a US Open live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.

The US Open has returned to its traditional mid-June slot, after a Covid-19 break forced a three-month delay last year.

The tournament tees off on Thursday, June 17, with the final round set to be played on Sunday, June 20.

US Open 2021: weather forecast for San Diego

A heat wave is expected to grip large areas of the southwest this week, with uncomfortably high temperatures expected in California and San Diego.

Warnings have been issued by the US National Weather Service, with temperatures set to exceed 100 in parts of San Diego County.

Who won the US Open last year?

Bryson DeChambeau won the tournament by a staggering six strokes in 2020, capturing his first major in style.

True to form, it was a victory that divided opinion, as DeChambeau became just the third golfer to win the NCAA Individual Championship, US Amateur and US Open - after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods - despite hitting just 23 of 56 fairways all week.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the US Open this year?

There's still no telling when or indeed if Tiger Woods will return to golf, as he continues his recovery from a serious car accident in February, which saw the three-time US Open champ suffer multiple fractures.

He recently provided an update on his rehab, revealing that his biggest challenge so far was walking on his own again.

How many times has Tiger Woods won the US Open? Who has won the most US Opens?

Woods' 2008 victory was his third US Open triumph and one of the most iconic moments in the sport. He's level with Hale Irwin, but four golfers have gone one better.

Legendary Scotsman Willie Anderson won the US Open four times in five attempts between 1901 and 1905, a feat that has never been bettered.

Only Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus have matched Anderson's four victories, with Hogan achieving his haul in just six years.