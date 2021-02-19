Two new Silent Hill games could be on the way, according to new rumors

Two new Silent Hill games could be in the works, based on recent rumors and speculation.

Along with a new report that mentions Konami has partnered with a "prominent" Japanese studio to reboot the fan-favorite horror series, The Medium developer Bloober Team has also created speculation that it's working on an entry in the series.

That company's CEO, Piotr Babieno, hinted that the studio's next horror game is from an existing horror IP and comes from a notable publisher.

"We've been working for more than a year on another gaming project, another horror IP, and we're doing this with a very famous gaming publisher," Babieno told industry website, GI.biz . "I can't tell you who. I can't tell you what the project is, but I'm pretty sure when people realize we're working on it, they will be very excited."

VGC , on the other hand, is reporting that IP holder Konami "has already outsourced a Silent Hill project to a prominent Japanese developer, with a reveal due this summer".

According to VGC, "two people with knowledge of the Japanese publisher’s plans" insist Konami had initially turned to Until Dawn developer Supermassive to pitch a Silent Hill reboot. While this project did not go ahead, "the framework for that game evolved into the episodic Dark Pictures titles", which have so far included Man of Medan and Little Hope.

Given the series has been dormant for almost a decade now, for some it seems highly unlikely that not one but two games are in development. That said, the rumors tie in with similar reports that circulated this time last year, which hinted that Konami planned to "soft reboot" the series and release a new installment.

In my restless dreams...

In case you didn't know, back in March last year, Twitter user AestheticGamer and Rely on Horror teased that a Sony-backed Silent Hill reboot was coming to PS5. Neither report to anything in the ensuing months, however, although it should be noted that Aesthetic Gamer proved to be right about a number of things concerning Resident Evil Village ahead of its formal reveal.

Sony has yet to officially reveal anything regarding a Silent Hill reboot, either, and publisher Konami – despite running crossover events in other games featuring elements of the series – is keeping quiet for now.