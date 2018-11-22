Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson live stream: how to watch the golf contest from anywhere

Woods vs Mickelson - when and where Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will go head to head in a first of its kind match play event on Friday, November 23. The pay-per-view event will be hosted by the Shadow Creek Gold Course in Las Vegas, Nevada and “The Match” is scheduled to begin at 12pm local time (3pm ET, 8pm GMT). However, golf fans may want to tune in an hour earlier as Turner Sports will be hosting a one-hour pre-match show featuring Charles Barkley and Pat Perez alongside actor Samuel L. Jackson.

The Thanksgiving holiday is typically associated with Football in the US, but this year legendary golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have something special planned.

The two golf legends will go head-to-head in a first of its kind 18-hole match play event in Las Vegas at the exclusive Shadow Creek golf course to see who will take home the glory as well as a $9 million cash prize. And you can live stream Woods vs Mickelson from anywhere with this handy guide.

The format of the event, dubbed “The Match”, will be matchplay, which awards a point to a golfer when they win a hole. However, Woods and Mickelson will also be able to challenge each other to additional side bets in the range of $10,000 to $50,000 such as longest drive or closest-to-the-pin at various points throughout the match. In fact, Mickelson already baited Woods into accepting a $200,000 bet that he will birdie the opening hole.

Whether you’re a Tiger Woods super fan, have a fondness for Big Phil or just love the game of golf, “The Match” is a once in a lifetime event that you won’t want to miss - and luckily for you we’ll show you how to live stream the PPV event from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Woods vs. Mickelson: US stream

Golf fans in the US will have plenty of options when it comes to watch Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s match play event. Unfortunately though, “The Match” is a pay-per-view only event. It will cost just $19.99 (£15.63) - so pretty cheap compared to big ticket boxing events.

If you’re a cable subscriber, you’ll be able to purchase the match directly from your cable provider and the likes of DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Comcast and Verizon will all be offering the match. Turner Sports will also allow users to watch the event on its new premium live sports streaming service, Bleacher Report Live (B/R Live).

Cord cutters don’t need to worry about missing out as Sling TV will also show the PPV event. The service is even running a promotion where new customers that subscribe and pre-pay for one month of either Sling Orange or Sling Blue will be able to watch “The Match” at no additional cost.

How to watch "The Match" from absolutely anywhere with a VPN

How to live stream Woods vs. Mickelson in the UK

Unfortunately for golf fans in the UK, none of Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport or anyone else will be airing “The Match”.

However, if you’re in the UK (or anywhere else in the world for that matter) you can still watch Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off with a VPN. To do that, choose one of our VPN service recommendations and pair it with one of the other streams on this page.