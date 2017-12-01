The next Microsoft Surface might be powered by the Snapdragon 845

Microsoft seems to creating some kind of new Surface device powered by ARM and featuring the Snapdragon 845 chipset and LTE connectivity, judging from a new job listing spotted by WinFuture .

The post doesn't give much information about the actual device, but there's a good chance it could be the new two-screen Courier-like device as it, too, is thought to be powered by ARM.

The job listing is specifically for a Hardware Test Engineer /Manufacturing Engineer that has experience working with Wi-Fi and other radio-style data connections. The job itself will be based in Microsoft's Redmond 85 building, which is typically associated with the Surface. The preferred candidate must be willing to travel to China frequently to work with the actual manufacturers there.

ARM-ed to the teeth

The listing is interesting because it expects the engineer to have completed manufacturing tests on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chipset, which hasn't even been officially announced yet (although that will likely change after next week's Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit rolls around).

Rumors about the chipset have been swirling about in talks about other devices like the Samsung Galaxy S9 for months now so it wouldn't be impossible that it would make its way into a Windows device.

The Courier-style device seems like a good guess for what's being discussed here, but of course the actual product could end up being anything from a new Surface tablet to come kind of Surface smartphone.

Whatever it is, it'll likely be something that commands attention, considering the combination of LTE connectivity and Qualcomm's highly anticipated processor.