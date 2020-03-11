When is the next episode of The Grand Tour season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

The Grand Tour season 4 – called The Grand Tour Presents – kicked off in December with a special called Seamen (get it? Do you get it? Do you, though?). It saw the three hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond swap cars for boats in Cambodia and Vietnam, and was largely a successful spin on the series' formula.

Several more feature-length The Grand Tour specials are confirmed to follow, and host/co-creator Jeremy Clarkson has explained that episode 2 is nearly ready. Season 4's episodes were always going to have staggered release dates, but the wait between episodes might be a little longer after episode 2.

Clarkson has indicated that two further specials have been delayed because of coronavirus and the resulting caution around non-essential international travel. Below, we'll explain what we know about The Grand Tour season 4 episode 2's release date, and what else we know about further episodes of the show.

We have one pretty much ready to go and when this virus business is settled, we will head off to do two more.March 7, 2020

Responding to a complaint from a viewer on Twitter, host Jeremy Clarkson says that the next episode of The Grand Tour is "pretty much ready to go", as you can see above. When asked about further episodes beyond the three confirmed in this tweet, Clarkson responded with "Give us a break."

The Grand Tour season 4 is delayed by coronavirus

Two more episodes, likely from the same series of specials, are delayed because of coronavirus and the current concern around international travel. Responding to another complaint about the wait for new episodes of The Grand Tour on Twitter, Clarkson said, "Maybe you haven’t heard. There's a virus you see and it's making international travel tricky."

Coronavirus is a developing situation, obviously, so while you can probably expect episode 2 of The Grand Tour season 4 soon, you might have a longer wait for more episodes.

What is The Grand Tour season 4 episode 2 about?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The exact theme of this episode is unclear, but as of late 2019 when promoting the Seamen special, Clarkson told Globalnews that the next episode "starts in La Réunion and then ends largely in Madagascar. We started on the very same beach that a Scotsman was eaten the other day."

The shallow lagoons around there are snorkeling hotspots – but it doesn't give us many clues of what to expect from this next episode. We do know that the hosts were "marooned" on a tropical island in November during filming for this special miles away from their crew, but they eventually made it out of Madagascar alive and well.