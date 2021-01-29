Super Bowl LV live stream 2021: how to watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers online anywhere

With 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes vs 43-year-old Tom Brady arguably one of the best Super Bowl storylines the NFL has ever delivered, 2021's big game is literally one for the ages as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs take on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team brimming with the kind of confidence you get when you're led by the GOAT. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Super Bowl LV online and get a 2021 Super Bowl live stream wherever you are in the world.

Adding another layer on intrigue, Brady and the Bucs will become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at home when they take to the field on Sunday, February 7 - a combination which somewhat mitigates their heavy underdog status, even if the 22,000 fans expected to attended is well below the 65,000+ capacity of Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

To get this far, both teams have had to be at their best, with the No.1 seeded Chiefs surviving a spirited challenge by Philips Rivers and the Colts before laying to bed Josh Allen and the red-hot Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

The Bucs had an even tougher route to Super Bowl 55, starting out in the Wild Card round as the No. 5 seed and therefore needing to beat Washington, the New Orleans Saints and finally the Green Bay Packers - all away - over the last three weeks to earn themselves a trip back home.

So, as we countdown to the big Chiefs vs Buccaneers Super Bowl game and a potential changing of the guard as the NFL's best quarterback right now goes up against the greatest to ever throw a spiral, make sure you know how you're going to tune in to all the action. Read on for how to watch Super Bowl 2021 and get an NFL live stream for arguably the biggest game in all of sports - you can even watch a FREE Super Bowl live stream in the UK this year where the BBC is offerring 100% commercial-free coverage this year!

How to watch Super Bowl 2021 from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Super Bowl live stream 2021: how to watch Super Bowl 55 online

Watching the Super Bowl couldn't be easier in the US, as CBS is your one-stop-shop for a Chiefs vs Buccaneers live stream on Sunday, February 7, when kick-off is set for 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT (5.30pm CT) but coverage will be running all day long. Anyone with the channel as part of their cable package will therefore be able to tune-in at no extra cost on the CBS website. It also means there are two great options to watch all the action without cable. First, CBS has its own standalone streaming service, CBS All Access, which costs just $5.99 a month - and there's even a FREE CBS All Access trial that means you'll be able to watch Super Bowl LV without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. Additionally, CBS is available as part of FuboTV, an end-to-end cable replacement service that normally costs from $64.99 a month - but offers an equally attractive FREE FuboTV trial so you can see if it's right for you and catch the big game without dropping a dime.

How to watch a FREE Super Bowl live stream in the UK

UK-based American football fans are well covered when it comes to the NFL - and are especially lucky when it comes watch a Buccaneers vs Chiefs live stream of Super Bowl 55, as the BBC will be airing the game 100% FREE! This means that anyone located in the UK can get a free Super Bowl LV live stream by using the BBC's iPlayer streaming service, which doesn't cost a penny (though you should, of course, be in possession of a valid UK TV license). Sky will also be showing Super Bowl 55 in 2021, and for anyone who already subscribes to it and has one of its Sky Sports packages, it's another great option. If you prefer Sky Sports' NFL coverage, you can also get it contract-free courtesy of the broadcaster's Now TV offshoot. But before you sign up for anything, just remember you can also watch Super Bowl 55 free in the UK with the BBC! Kick-off time for Super LV has been confirmed and it's a11.30pm GMT UK start time. Outside of the UK? British residents out of the country for Super Bowl LV can catch the big game just the would at home with the help of a quality VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch a Super Bowl 55 live stream in Canada

Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is offering comprehensive coverage of the 2020/21 season, right through the playoffs and Super Bowl LV, with its great value DAZN packages. It's an absolute bargain as just CA$20 a month or $150 a year, especially when you consider that you get not only NFL Game Pass access complete with RedZone, but also that DAZN's the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can try it for free by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too. If 2020's Super Bowl 54 is anything to go by, we can also expected to see Super Bowl LV televised by national broadcasters TSN and CTV. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to watch a Super Bowl LV live stream in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so. Foxtel is home to the sport Down Under and - while not 100% confirmed - will almost certainly be showing the big game next year. This means anyone on-the-go will be able to stream all the action from Raymond James Stadium on laptops and mobile devices using the Foxtel Go app - just log-in with your Foxtel ID. if you don't have Foxtel as part of a pay TV package, Kayo Sports almost always gets all the biggest events Foxtel enjoys. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so Another free option may be even easier, as free-to-air Channel 7 showed Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and could well have the rights to next year's game, too. Watch this space. While Super Bowl 55's kick-off time hasn't been confirmed, you can expect something in the region of 10.30am AEDT on the morning of Monday, February 8, 2021, given that the game is played in the same part of the US as last year's Outside of Australia? All you need is a good VPN and to follow our instructions above and you can stream just like you would in Oz, only from anywhere in the world. Our latest 2021 testing reveals that our No.1 pick, ExpressVPN, is currently working with Kayo Sports

(Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

All you need to know about Super Bowl 2021

The 2021 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The 65,000+ capacity stadium will welcome a limited number of fans to the game as the US continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell not putting a number of in, but simply saying 'as many as can be done safely' will be able to attend the big game.

The start time for Super Bowl LV is set for 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT (5.30pm CT) in the US.

Globally, that means the Super Bowl time is:

Australia Super Bowl time: 10.30am AEDT (Monday, February 8)

India Super Bowl time: 5am IST (Monday, February 8)

Japan Super Bowl time: 8.30am JST (Monday, February 8)

Mexico Super Bowl time: 5.30pm CST

New Zealand Super Bowl time: 12.30pm NZST (Monday February 8)

South Korea Super Bowl time: 8.30am KST (Monday, February 8)

UK Super Bowl time: 11.30pm GMT

Where is the Super Bowl on TV?

America's three main broadcasters - CBS, Fox, and NBC - alternate rights to air the Super Bowl each year.

In 2021, it's the turn of CBS to air Super Bowl LV. As per our guide above, if you don't have it on cable, then it has a dedicated streaming-only platform, CBS All Access, that will sort you out in time for the big game.

Folks in the UK arguably have it best, though, as the Super Bowl is 100% FREE to watch on the BBC and its companion iPlayer streaming service. Provided you're located in the UK (and you should also be in possession of a valid TV license), registration takes just a few seconds and only asks for basic details like a working email address.

Anyone in either country can also access their usual streaming service to watch Super Bowl 2021, no matter where they are in the world. With a top-quality VPN in your huddle, you can simply relocate your IP address back home and enjoy the big like you normally would from the comfort of your living room.

New TV for the big game? See our roundup of the best Super Bowl TV sales

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)

Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show: who's performing at Super Bowl LV?

Following in the footsteps of a sensational performance by Shakira and J-Lo last year that was watched by some 104 million people (and received over 1,300 complaints), The Weeknd has been confirmed to headline the 2021 Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

For more details, check out our full guide to the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl 2021 predictions and odds

AFC no.1 seed the Kansas City Chiefs are currently installed as the favorites to lift the Lombardi trophy for a second straight season.

The Bucs are the underdogs, having emerged from the NFC Wild Card picture with big wins over the Saints and Packers to get this far - and few would put another upset past them with GOAT Tom Brady under center.

Super Bowl LIV: Who won Super Bowl 54?

Super Bowl LIV certainly lived up to the hype, with the Kansas City Chiefs winning the game for the franchise's first in 50 years.

As well as being the maiden Super Bowl victory for superstar QB Pat Mahomes - also named Super Bowl MVP - it was also the first ring for decorated head coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in dramatic fashion, too, coming back from a 10 point deficit and rallying to score three touchdown in just over five minutes to close out the game and win the game 31-10.

More Super Bowl info: