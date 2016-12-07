Seeing red? Apple iPhone 8 could come in a rosy new shade

Following the rousing reception of the jet black iPhone 7, Apple may go for a repeat by introducing a bold new shade to its smartphone color wheel next year.

A report from the fairly reliable Japanese publication Macotakara, which touts connections in the Asia supply chain, says there's a high probability the tech giant will introduce a red version of the iPhone in 2017.

Notably, a Macotakara supply source calls the new iPhones the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, not the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

It's still unknown whether Apple will stick to its iterative naming convention or break form for the tenth anniversary iPhone (our money is on the latter), but no matter what Apple dubs its forthcoming devices, a red hue would cut a striking profile.

Cardinal calling

Apple currently offers the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in jet black, black, silver, gold and rose gold, with space grey newly retired.

Red would certainly spice up the next iPhone release - possibly putting the color in high demand - though that's not the only change we're hearing about.

While Macotakara says the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus will primarily focus on upgraded internals and skip upgrades like wireless charging and an all-glass body, others point to the new iPhone featuring a curved glass front and back along with wire-free charging and no home button.

One possibility for the vermilion variant is that Apple reserves it for just one model of the 2017 iPhone. Reports suggest the firm will launch a 4.7-, 5- and 5.5-inch iPhone next year, so perhaps one size will serve as trendsetter before red seeps into the rest of the line.

Via 9to5Mac