Saudi Arabia F1 live stream: how to watch Saudi Arabian Grand Prix online from anywhere

It truly is coming down to the wire, and as we head to Saudi Arabia for the penultimate race of the season, the title is still well any truly anyone's – well, between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, that is. Read on for our guide on how to watch a Saudi Arabia F1 live stream online from all over the world – and where you can watch absolutely free!

Despite all the hype over the championship battle, we can't forget the location – this is Saudi Arabia's Jeddah Corniche Circuit's inaugural run, and described as 'the fastest street circuit ever', we're bound to see some drama.

Thanks to that, we're likely to see the Mercedes machines favored due to their slight top speed advantage, and Wolff's 'spicy equipment' that's coming out for Hamilton. And yes, that does mean the same fifth engine that so effectively put a scotch bonnet up Sir Lewis' backside and propelled him from dead last to top of the podium at Interlagos.

Jeddah looks like a bit of a beast, though, with tight walls enclosing much of the track rather than open run-off areas, and both Hamilton and Verstappen will know that a DNF at this stage could scupper any title chances completely. But will they play nicely? We wouldn't put money on it.

So, to catch this potentially championship-deciding race, just read on for full details of how to get an F1 live stream and watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix online as it happens. Catch all the Formula 1 action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

Practice 1 - Friday, December 3 at 1.30pm GMT / 2.30pm CET / 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT

Practice 2 - Friday, December 3 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET / 12pm ET / 9am PT

Practice 3 - Saturday, December 4 at 2pm GMT / 3pm CET / 9am ET / 6am PT

Qualifying - Saturday, December 4 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET / 12pm ET / 9am PT

- Saturday, December 4 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET / 12pm ET / 9am PT Saudi Arabian GP 2021 - Sunday, December 5 at 5.30pm GMT / 6.30pm CET / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Free F1 live stream: where can you watch Saudi Arabia GP for free

There are actually a good number of options for watching this all-important GP.

Most exciting is the French speakers in Canada is that RDS is showing a free Saudi Arabia live stream this weekend. Swiss F1 fans will also be able to watch F1 for free on the RTS Network.

A full list of free-to-air streamers can be found on our dedicated guide on how to watch F1. In Austria for example, all the Grand Prix are shared between free-to-air broadcasters Servus TV and Orf.

And if you're travelling abroad outside your country at the moment and wanted to tune in to your familiar Formula 1 coverage, you can use a VPN to do so as explained below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best provider out there, which has a great track record for unblocking geo-restricted streams.

How to live stream F1 from outside your country

If you're abroad for this weekend's Saudi Arabia GP, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual Formula 1 coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred F1 live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 F1 live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Watch on F1 TV

F1 TV If you're an F1 devotee, then you likely already know about F1 TV - it's the streaming service to subscribe to for all the best live action, highlights, replays of classics races and a whole lot more besides - you can sign up on its website. Most people will want to go for F1 TV Pro, which is the way to live stream every F1 Grand Prix in full - along with F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup as well. Prices differ from country-to-country - it's $79.99 in the US, for example - and some even let you give it a try with a free 7-day trial! Just note that not all regions have an F1 TV package with live Grand Prix coverage, with the UK and Australia being notable exceptions. But that still leaves people in the US, Canada, France, the Netherlands, Brazil and loads, loads more all included.

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1 via Getty Images)

How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: live stream F1 in the UK

watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sky Sports Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you'll be able to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sky Sports. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels. Coverage of the Saudi Arabia GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 1pm GMT on Friday for the practice 1, then 4.45pm for practice 2. Saturday kicks off at 1.45pm for practice 3, and Qualifying starts at 4pm. On Sunday, the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix itself starts at 5.25pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN as detailed above.

F1 live stream: how to watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in the US

ESPN In the US, it's ESPN that's providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 F1 season, and it's showing the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live - as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions. If you have it as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Of the many and varied options, the best for Formula 1 fans wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal where you can get your first month for a mere $10! Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is the world's premier motor sport. Watch a Saudi Arabia Grand Prix F1 live stream abroad New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad by checking out a quality VPN and following the instructions above.

How to watch the 2021 Saudi Arabia GP: live stream F1 in Canada

the official F1 TV service As well as the official F1 TV service (as described above), you can watch the Saudi Arabia GP and all other 2021 F1 action on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an F1 live stream. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and RDS Direct streaming services cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. However, the Saudi Arabia F1 will be available for free on RDS this weekend. All you need to do is head over to the website and start the Saudi Arabia F1 live stream - no subscription necessary. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch F1 and get a Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Kayo Sports Aussie F1 fans need to strap in for a late one, as the Saudi Arabia GP starts at 3.30am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix action. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to get an F1 Saudi Arabia GP live stream in New Zealand