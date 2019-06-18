Samsung Note 10 will reportedly launch on August 7 in New York City

The much-awaited Samsung Note 10 will launch on August 7, sources told CNET.

The flagship phone will be unveiled at Samsung’s yearly Unpacked event, which will be held in Barclays Center in downtown Brooklyn - the same venue it occupied last year, the sources continued.

The Note series iterates on company's main S-series of flagship phones, and we can expect some of the developments - like the punch-hole 'Infinity Display' - in the Samsung Galaxy S10 line to make an appearance.

We still don't know much else about the phone. One leaked render suggests just three (assumedly the same main, ultrawide and telephoto lenses as on the S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus).

In the same render, the headphone jack is still missing - but so is a Bixby button, though that's such a Samsung staple, we'd be curious to see it gone.

Another rumor suggests four rear cameras, including a time-of-flight sensor like the one included on the quad-camera Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. There might even be a 5G version of the Note 10...especially since Verizon said so.

As you can tell, the rumor mill has been buzzing, but we're mostly assembling what we know from whispers and hints - not official word from Samsung. Hopefully this launch date report precedes some actual word from the company.