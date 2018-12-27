Galaxy S10 may not be Samsung's first phone with an in-screen fingerprint scanner

Samsung may allow you to unlock your phone using an in-display fingerprint scanner on the new Galaxy A10, according to Slashgear.

Based on early rumors, there's been speculation that Samsung is finally catching up with the competition and adding an Under Display Fingerprint Scanner (UDFS) to the Galaxy A10 in its A series of smartphones.

With Huawei chasing Samsung for the Android phone crown, it's the sort of innovation the company needs to stay ahead of the smartphone pack.

Experimental range

So far the Galaxy A series has proved to be a breeding ground for experimentation, with the Galaxy A8s sporting a pinhole camera cutout and the Galaxy A9 with four rear cameras.

Therefore, it makes sense that the next phone from the range would be boasting some kind of tech that feels like a departure from Samsung tradition.

It's expected the Samsung Galaxy S10 range will also include the in-display fingerprint tech, but we don't expect to see that until MWC 2019 in February.

The rumors about the A10 and its UDFS follow a report that suggested Samsung would also be unveiling its Sound on Display (SoD) new screen tech at CES 2019.

It may be we hear about the Galaxy A10 at the show, and if that's the case you'll likely be able to buy a Samsung phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner a whole month before the Galaxy S10 range is even announced.