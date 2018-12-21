Samsung could revive the 'Edge' name with a Samsung Galaxy S10 Edge

Samsung hasn't used the word 'Edge' in its phone names since the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, but it looks like the company might be bringing it back, as mention of a Samsung Galaxy S10 Edge has been spotted.

The name was obtained by MobileFun (a phone accessory retailer), alongside the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. So in other words there might not be a handset just called the Samsung Galaxy S10, with the 'Edge' model taking its place as the standard phone.

It's a name that could make a certain amount of sense, as it would help identify one of the main rumored differences between that model and the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, namely a curved screen, but it's the first mention of this name that we've seen, so we'd take it with a pinch of salt.

Lots of colors and a little protection

Alongside these names, MobileFun also listed official accessories that are supposedly being made for the handsets and they come in a range of colors, such as black, green, white, blue, berry pink, yellow, red, grey and navy.

It's possible that these relate to the colors of the phones themselves, but we doubt it, as it's unlikely Samsung would launch the Galaxy S10 range in such a wide variety of colors. Though some of those shades have been rumored before.

Finally, the accessories also include mention of a pre-installed screen protector, so the Samsung Galaxy S10 range might come with a bit of protection straight out of the box. Though as with the names of the phones we'd take all of this with a dose of skepticism for now.

The good news is that we shouldn't have too much longer to wait before we find out all the official details about the Galaxy S10 range, as it's likely to land in early 2019, possibly at MWC 2019 in February.

Via BGR