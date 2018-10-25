Samsung Galaxy S10 storage may start at 128GB

Samsung has had a base level of 64GB of storage on its flagship phones since the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 in 2016, and every other top-end phone since then followed it until the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which came with a minimum of 128GB.

The Galaxy S10 range looks likely to follow suit, thanks to a speedy storage upgrade confirmed for upcoming Samsung phones.

A newer and faster storage technology called UFS 3.0 is set to debut in early 2019 on Samsung devices, according to the company's head of mobile memory product speaking at Qualcomm's 4G/5G summit in Hong Kong.

The newer UFS 3.0 technology is harnessing new improvements in 3D NAND manufacturing that means memory takes up less space in your phone and is two times faster than storage currently included in top-end devices.

It will hopefully improve the speed of your device when you're using it, and it's also set to future-proof your phone for the introduction of 5G connectivity.

UFS 3.0 is set to launch in the first half of 2019, so it may be ready for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10. Previously Samsung's S line of products have featured 64GB of storage and up, but this tech only comes in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB modules.

Early 2019

Micron, the company that makes the storage, has confirmed it is working on a 1TB UFS 3.0 module as well and that this will be ready for 2021. Expect to see lots of 1TB onboard storage devices in a couple of years time.

Samsung marketed this year's Galaxy Note 9 as one of the first phones to sport 1TB of storage, but that's because it had 512GB of internal memory and space for a 512GB memory card as well.

That phone was also the first Samsung one to drop the 64GB storage size by only offering 128GB and 512GB options, but it's still unclear whether the Galaxy S10 will similarly ditch the 64GB size.

It may still sport 64GB of storage considering Samsung didn't confirm an exact date for the debut of the UFS 3.0 technology. Though of course even if UFS 3.0 isn't ready in time it could still choose to lose 64GB.

We're expecting to hear about the Samsung Galaxy S10 at MWC 2019, which is set to start on February 25 next year, so we won't know for certain until then.

Via Android Central