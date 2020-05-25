Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus leaked renders look a lot like the S20 Ultra

The Note 20 Plus could look more like the S20 Ultra than the Note 10 Plus (above)

Not long ago we saw high-quality leaked renders claiming to show the standard Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and now a set supposedly showing the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus have leaked as well.

Shared by Pigtou (a phone case store) and sourced by OnLeaks (a reputable leaker) the renders show a phone with a 6.9-inch curved screen, a punch-hole camera on the front, and a big camera block in the top right corner of the rear, seemingly housing four lenses along with a flash and what we’re assuming is a laser autofocus.

There’s a slim bezel below the screen, a curved rear, and some repositioned features, with the S Pen stylus slot on the bottom left corner – whereas it’s on the bottom right of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus – and the power and volume keys moved from the left on that phone to the right here.

This Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus leak also includes dimensions of 165 x 77.2 x 7.6mm, making the Note 20 Plus slightly longer but thinner than the 162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9mm Note 10 Plus. It also makes the Note 20 Plus slimmer than the 8.5mm that the standard Galaxy Note 20 is rumored to be, or than the 8.8mm of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In other ways though the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus could be very close in looks to the S20 Ultra, with a screen of the same size (if this rumor is right) and a similarly designed camera block. Indeed, elsewhere we’ve also heard that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus could have a periscope camera, just like the S20 Ultra. So the main difference between the two could simply be the Note’s stylus.

Of course, there will probably be some additional improvements – the camera block on the Note 20 Plus is said to increase the thickness to 10.7mm, so there could be some serious hardware hidden within, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a boost in power. But going by these renders there might not be a huge amount of difference between these two phones.

And while we’d always take leaks with a pinch of salt, OnLeaks is a reputable source with a great track record, so there’s a good chance they’re accurate. That in turn increases the credibility of the standard Galaxy Note 20 leaked renders linked at the top of this article, as while they came from a less well-known source, they show a similar design.

We probably won’t know for sure what’s accurate until August, as that’s when the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range is expected to launch, but stay tuned to TechRadar for all the credible leaks and rumors in the meantime.