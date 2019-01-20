Rams vs Saints live stream: how to watch the NFL playoffs online from anywhere

The 2019 Super Bowl is so close we can almost taste it! But first comes the NFC Championship Game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams on the former's home turf. To see which team will earn a spot in this year's ultimate show down stick with this article to see how to live stream the Rams vs Saints from absolutely anywhere on Earth.

When the two teams met earlier this season the Saints took a 45-35 victory which ruined the Ram’s previously undefeated season. But of course the stakes are much higher in today’s game the franchises go head-to-head once again at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

NFC Championship Game - when and where The LA Rams and the New Orleans Saints will face off today (Saturday, January 20) to see which team will go on to play at Super Bowl 2019. The game will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and kickoff time is set for 2.05pm local time, 12.05pm PT, 8.05pm GMT.

The Saints are coming off of a 20-14 victory in the NFC Divisional Round against Super Bowl LII champs the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys 30-22 in last weekend’s match.

The Saints will go into today’s game without the help of Sheldon Rankins on defense and the loss of Cooper Kupp has been detrimental to the Rams. The Rams will be fighting for revenge against the Saints and this is especially true of Marcus Peters who had problems with the Saints’ Sean Payton last time the two teams meet.

Whether you’re a Rams fan in Los Angeles, a Saints fan in New Orleans or a football fan anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you exactly how to live stream the NFC Championship on your favorite devices so that you don’t miss a minute of the action.

How to watch the Rams vs Saints game online from anywhere in the world

If you're in the US or UK and want to know how to catch the NFC Championship final, then keep scrolling and we'll tell you your best live stream and viewing options.

But if there are absolutely no ways to watch in your country - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then we can suggest a clever alternative (and no, it doesn't involve finding some dodgy feed on Reddit). Using a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - you can change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream so that you can watch the NFC Championship from anywhere in the world. The process is very straightforward...

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial and then 3 months free with an annual plan

2. IPVanish: supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming Read more: Our guide to the best VPN service of 2019 From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a Rams vs Saints live stream and watch as if you were in that country.

Where can I watch the NFC Championship using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch the 2019 NFC Championship from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Mexico, Sweden, Israel, Portugal, Brazil, Russia, China, Denmark, Brazil, Japan, China, France, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Canada, Romania and more!

How to watch the Rams vs. the Saints in the US

Football fans in the US that have a television will be able to watch the Rams vs the Saints live on Fox beginning at 3.05pm ET / 12.05pm PT. The Fox Sports app can also be used to stream the game to your mobile devices but you will have to login using the credentials from your cable account.

If signing up for a premium cable subscription just to watch the NFL seems to much for you, don’t worry as we’ll breakdown all of the other ways to stream the Rams vs the Saints online below.

Can I watch on the NFL Game Pass?

If you're a subscriber to the NFL Game Pass, then you probably already know the answer to this. You can, but only after the game is over. Game Pass viewers aren't able to watch live, only replays - presumably because it would be in detriment to the (very expensive) TV rights of other broadcasters.

It's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass that's currently available for just $25.99 (£19.99). Shame you can't officially get access to that if you're in the US and so is your laptop's IP address.

Other ways to watch the NFL Conference Championships online

Playstation Vue $44.99 per month - Playstation Vue is one option to watch the NFL playoffs and its basic Access package offers over 45 channels including ABC, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2. The service provides top-notch streaming quality as well as unlimited cloud DVR storage so you’ll never miss a game. A 5-day trial to Playstation Vue is also available to help you get started and most of the popular streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast are supported.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

How to watch the Rams vs. the Saints in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to watch the Rams vs. the Saints then Sky Sports is your only option as the BBC won’t be showing the game (unlike Super Bowl LIII ). The network will show the game at 8.05pm GMT on Sunday on its Action channel but a subscription is required. Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch all the action on their mobile devices via the Sky Go app . If you don't fancy shelling out for a Ssky sub then, you can always watch the game by purchasing a Sky Sports pass on Now TV . The service doesn’t show every NFL game but luckily it is showing both the NFC and AFC Championships. A Sky Sports day pass will cost you £7.99 but there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other games (and sports) coming up that you’d like to watch as well. Not in the UK today? Try and watch with the above methods and you'll quickly find that your access is geo-blocked. If that sounds like you, then you can always download and install a VPN as described above. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch has if you were sat back at home.

