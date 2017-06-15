Pictures from the E3 2017 show floor

Photos from E3 2017
E3 2017 is coming to a close tomorrow. The show, which opened on Tuesday, June 13, will close its doors to the public on Thursday, June 15 at 5 pm PT.
Before it does, however, we wanted to piece together a virtual tour of the show floor for those that wanted to be here, but couldn't make it.
There's no substitute for actually being here, but we hope this gallery will inspire you to make it out to the granddaddy of all gaming events at least once.
E3 2018 will take place in June of next year – which should give you enough time to book your flights and submit that time off request.
Until then, here's a quick look at the booths, games and characters of E3 2017.
The South Hall crowd
Photo ops a'plenty
From the beaches of Normandy...
...to the Pyramids at Giza
We saw some old friends
And a few new faces
Sony was there...
...as was Bethesda...
Namco Bandai ... I mean, Bandai Namco
Activision had boots on the ground
While SEGA transported us to the Far East
Nintendo transformed their booth into New Donk City
While Bethesda appealed to the eSports crowd
Square Enix rocked those JRPGs
While Sony had took us to a galaxy far, far away
There were places to eat
And cars to drive (kidding!)
And places we've yet to visit
While EA did its own thing on the other side of town
But all good things must come to an end...
See you in 2018!