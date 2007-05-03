Yoyo phone powered by sun and movement

The Yoyo phone is the latest mobile concept design to wow environmentally-concerned mobile phone users.

Aside from its eminently stylish looks, the Yoyo concept is designed to power itself using solar and kinetic energy. The novel (if text-message unfriendly) keypad of the Yoyo is ranged around its edge, with a display in the centre.

According to a piece by phone technology blog Intomobile , the Yoyo phone - designed by ModeLabs - uses photovoltaic cells (which convert light into energy). It's also powered by a pendulum circular movement and has retractable headphones that trigger a pendulum motion. An idea that's worth giving a spin, perhaps?