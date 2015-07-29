Moto X Style vs OnePlus 2

The OnePlus 2 and Moto X Style (known as the Moto X Pure Edition in the US) were launched within 24 hours of each other, and both offer up a surprising level of specs for eye catching price tags.

In fact, the combination of features versus cost means the likes of Samsung, HTC, Apple and LG should be looking over their shoulders as these are legitimate rivals to the devices at top end of the mobile market.

Design

Both handsets have been given a design boost over their predecessors - the OnePlus One and Moto X (2014) - giving them a more premium look and feel.

The OnePlus 2 sports a rounded metal frame with a removable plastic rear - although if you're willing to pay a bit more you can swap the plastic for a real wood finish or even Kevlar.

It's gained a physical home key on the front which houses a new fingerprint scanner, and it's flanked by touch sensitive back and multi-tasking keys.

There are a range of finishes for the OnePlus 2

On the base there's something new too - a USB-C port, allowing you to plug in the corresponding USB-C cable either way round. That's great when you're trying to plug in your phone in the middle of the night.

The Moto X Style is similar in its basic makeup, with a metal frame joined by a removable plastic rear. As with OnePlus 2 as well as opting for a plastic rear (in a multitude of colours) you can also pick a real wood panel or a leather coated back plate.

Up front you'll find speakers above and below the display, while the power and volume rocker keys reside on the right hand side.

Leather and real wood covers are available on the X Style

There's no fingerprint scanner here, and the USB port on the base is the standard type we're used to on smartphones. The Moto X Style is also water repellent, which is certainly a handy feature but won't save your phone if you drop it to any considerable depth.

Display

There's a marked difference in the displays on the two smartphones here. The OnePlus 2 boasts the same size and resolution screen as its predecessor with a 5.5-inch, full HD offering.

That gives you a 401ppi pixel density, and while that's by no means shabby we're a little disappointed not to see a QHD resolution in play here.

There's a 5.5-inch full HD display on the OnePlus 2

There's no such disappointment over on the Moto X Style which slaps the QHD resolution over a 5.7-inch display resulting in 520ppi.

It does mean the Moto X Style is taller and wider than the OnePlus 2 (and well as thicker and heavier), so it's up to you if you want to trade portability for clarity.

Power and performance

The X Style has a 5.7-inch QHD screen

There's no shortage of power inside either handset, but the OnePlus 2 comes out on top on paper.

It has the newer Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor (like the HTC One M9 and Sony Xperia Z3+) and either 3GB or 4GB of RAM depending on whether you plump for 16GB or 64GB of internal storage.

Meanwhile inside the Moto X Style you'll find a Snapdragon 808 chip (which is also in the LG G4) and 3GB of RAM.

The OnePlus 2 may have the newer processor, but there have been reports about the 810 chip running hot and giving some performance issues. It will be interesting to see if the same gremlins show up in our full review.