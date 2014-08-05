Save the date: iPhone 6 launch likely for September 9

The iPhone 6 launch date has been circled for September 9, according to a new report.

The oft-accurate Recode has word Apple plans to host a "big media event" on that Tuesday. September is new iPhone time for Apple, but this year we expect to see two versions of the iPhone 6 - a 4.7- and 5.5-inch variant.

Update: Both the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg have spoken to their sources and backed up September 9 as iPhone 6 launch day. Make that iPhone 6s launch day as both publications say more than one new iPhone will be announced, namely two with 4.7- and 5.5-inch screen sizes.

In addition to stretching to larger screen sizes (and coming in two premium flavors for the first time), the new iPhone is expected to ramp up to a A8 processor and perhaps even flash a scratch-resistant sapphire display.

Touch ID is almost certainly making a comeback, and with iOS 8's focus on health and home, the iPhone 6 will likely have plenty of features not seen in the iPhone 5S.

There's always more

Of course, it wouldn't be an Apple event if some iPhones were all we got.

While the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 3 are probably October arrivals, there's a high chance we'll finally (finally!) see the iWatch come September 9. It's about damn time, to be honest.

With rumors of a new 12-inch Retina display MacBook Pro, 4K iMac, 27-inch iMac and a new Apple TV set-top (though that has reportedly hit some snags), September 9 should be filled to the brim with fruity goodness.

If it's not, well then we have October to look forward to.