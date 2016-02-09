Apple stores now install iPhone screen protectors, so you don't screw it up

If you've suffered from a shattered screen, this might be of help: Apple and Belkin are teaming up to make sure your iPhone screen will have a little more protection before you even leave the store.

Belkin's website today revealed that it will be rolling out its ScreenCare+ Application System, which is designed specifically for the iPhone, to Apple Stores around the world, though there were reports last week that indicated it had already begun rolling it out.

The accessory firm explains that its hardware is able to seamlessly apply protective and antiglare protectors without bubbles or dust getting in between it and the surface of your iPhone. This is more likely to happen if you try to apply a screen protector by hand.

There's always a catch

Unfortunately, while the service is free, it's only available for the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S and 6S Plus, and you'll need to purchase the screen protector in-store.

You do get an option of either an Invisiglass shatterproof glass protector, which costs $35 (about £24, AU$49), or a $20 (about £13, AU$28) Anti-Glare protector, though we're not sure why Belkin doesn't have one screen protector that does both.

Belkin promises that its "expert application of our screen protectors ensures an impeccable result that not only mirrors the look and feel of the native screen, but is so clear, and so precise, its hard to know its there at all."

You can be the judge of that when your protected phone is handed to you. Still, if you're not a fan of screen protectors and find yourself with a shattered screen, Apple does charge around $99 (about £68, AU$140) to $150 (about £103, AU$212) for screen repairs.

Check out Belkin's installation tech in the video below: