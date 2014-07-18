4.7-inch iPhone 6 may hit production before July is out

It's coming, we all know it's coming, so it's no surprise that we're seeing reports claiming that production of the iPhone 6 will start very soon.

Details from the Economic Daily News in China has seemingly spilled the beans on the manufacturing process, stating that production on the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 will begin next week.

It also talks about the larger 5.5-inch iPhone 6, saying it'll be a little later to the factory floor, with its production kicking off sometime in August.

You need to take this information with a decent pinch of salt, as it's not clear how legitimate the source is, but we are arriving at the production time for the handset.

Battery back up

Credit: NoWhereElse

Further evidence that the first iPhone 6 handsets may be about to be put together comes from NoWhereElse, which posted a photo claiming to show the battery for Apple's upcoming smartphone.

The battery in question appears to have an 1810mAh capacity which falls in line with previous rumours quoting an 1800mAh power pack.

If it's legit it's likely to be the battery for the 4.7-inch iPhone 6, as the 5.5-inch model is expected to pack a larger offering - potentially somewhere in the region of 2500mAh.

We expect Apple to launch its new iPhone(s) in September, so there's not too long to go now.

Via PhoneArena and BGR