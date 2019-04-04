Oppo's latest pop-up screen smartphone patent is wild

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is at it again, with a second patent filing for a handset with a pop-up display finding its way onto the web.

While the previous patent detailed a modest additional screen, the new patent goes much further with what appears to be sizable pop-up and slide-out second display designs.

As foldable phones such as the Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold kick off a new era of smartphone design, offering users a much larger screen, these Oppo patents feel like handsets which may bring a more affordable, big screen experience to the market.

Image Credit: LetsGoDigital (Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Pop up, slide out

According to LetsGoDigital, the patent offers up two different potential designs, with the first packing a pop-up top section - like the rising cameras on the Find X, but bigger - housing an additional display.

There is a slender bezel at the top of the main display, housing the selfie camera and earpiece speaker, and the second screen could provide additional controls when watching a video or playing a game, or even provide a multi-app experience.

Then there's a design with a second screen which slides out from the side of the handset. Again this could be use to provide additional controls or app multi-tasking without having to minimize the app on the main display.

As with all patents, there's no guarantee either design will ever make it to a commercially available handset, but the fact companies are exploring more elaborate smartphone designs is a reason for you to get excited about future releases.