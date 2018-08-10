Oppo F9 Pro video teases a unique new twist on the notch

Sporting a beautiful gradient finish and a minimalistic notch inspired by water, Oppo's newly announced F9 Pro handset has been shown off from every angle in an official teaser video for the upcoming device.

Dubbed the 'Waterdrop Screen', the F9 Pro's display has an almost bezel-free design with a very minor droplet-shaped notch (reminiscent of the Essential Phone) for the handset's single lens selfie camera to peer out of.

On the phone's rear, we can see that the Oppo F9 Pro will sport a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a rather stunning gradient finish, with the phone's color options being Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, and Starry Purple. You can check out the teaser video below.

Though the video stops short of discussing the device's specs, it does show that the Oppo F9 Pro will have VOOC Flash Charge functionality, allowing for 2 hours of talk time from a 5-minute charging session.

Disappointingly, it also appears that the Chinese manufacturer is sticking with a dated Micro-USB port for charging and data transfer on the F9 Pro.

According to Gadgets Now, the Oppo F9 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch display with a 1080 x 2280 resolution, an octa-core chipset, a 4GB of RAM, a 3,500mAh battery, a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 64GB of storage with the option for microSD expansion.

Currently, the Oppo F9 Pro is slated for release in India, as well as Vietnam and the Philippines (where it will be called the Oppo F9) on August 15. Though we've yet to receive word on when the device will reach other territories, we expect an announcement to be made in the near future.