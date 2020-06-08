OnePlus Z specs and release date may have both just leaked

We're expecting OnePlus to break with tradition and launch a mid-range handset this year, likely dubbed the OnePlus Z, and thanks to an apparent relevant survey we now have a much clearer idea of what the phone might offer.

A user of DesiDime (an Indian online shopping community) posted a screenshot of what appears to be a survey they received from PayBack (an Indian customer rewards program), asking how interested they’d be in a OnePlus handset with an assortment of specs that doesn’t match any current OnePlus phone.

They’re mid-range specs too, so while the handset isn’t named, if it’s a real handset at all it’s likely the OnePlus Z.

The listed specs include a Snapdragon 765 chipset (with 5G support), 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a triple-lens rear camera with 64MP, 16MP, and 2MP sensors, a 16MP front-facing camera in a punch-hole, and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

These specs however should be taken with a pinch of salt, not least because they don’t entirely line up with some previous leaks. A benchmark for example listed that chipset, but with – an admittedly suspect – 12GB of RAM, while an earlier leak differed on almost every single spec – but that leak was from late 2019, so it’s rather dated now.

This latest leak has also been called out by @MaxJmb (a reputable twitter leaker) as incorrect. On the other hand, if it’s a real survey then that’s a decent source, as it’s unlikely the specs would have been pulled out of thin air. But it’s possible the screenshot of the survey was faked.

A low price and an imminent release

Beyond the specs, the survey also lists a price of 24,990 Indian rupees, which is approximately $330 / £260 / AU$470. However as XDA Developers - which spotted the leak – notes, prices of OnePlus phones in India tend to be lower than in most other regions, so even if this price is real, a direct conversion is unlikely to be accurate.

We might soon find out how accurate any of this is, as the OnePlus Z is rumored to land in July and a new leak has got more specific, saying the phone will be announced on July 10 in India.

That’s according to “a reliable source within the company” speaking to Android Central. That’s the most specific date we’ve heard so far, so we’d say it’s likely, but as with every leak we’d still take it with a pinch of salt.