OnePlus 7T will sport Android 10 straight out of the box

OnePlus has confirmed its next smartphone - the OnePlus 7T - will come with Android 10 onboard straight out of the box, so you'll be able to use new features like Dark Theme on day one.

The news was confirmed directly by OnePlus, even though the company has yet to officially unveiled the handset. That's expected to come at an event in India on September 26.

It's not a huge surprise that the phone will come with Android 10 considering the company is already in the process of updating its existing OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro to the latest version of the software.

The first to have Android 10

OnePlus has also confirmed this will be the first phone from any manufacturer that will have Android 10 officially preloaded.

Although OnePlus has yet to confirm the fact, it's likely that the handset will come with OxygenOS instead of the standard version of Android 10. That's the company's own overlay that changes the design of the software.

That's what the company has begun uploading to existing OnePlus 7 range handsets, and it's likely that'll be what we see on the OnePlus 7T and the rumored OnePlus 7T Pro.

We're expecting to hear more about those phones on September 26 as the company is hosting a launch event in India where it's expected to fully reveal its next-gen smartphones.