Nvidia GTX 1660 price and release date leaks along with retail box photos

The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 appears to be getting close to its official launch, as we’re starting to see boxed versions of the graphics card leak onto the internet.

We’ve gotten a glimpse at a total four cards – including the EVGA XC Black and Ultra, as well as the Gigabyte OC and Gaming OC. These retail boxes are just the latest ones to leak as we've already seen the MSI Ventus XS OC Edition, Armor OC Edition and Gaming X versions pop up in earlier rumors.

The images of the boxed graphics cards come courtesy of Videocardz, and according to its report the GTX 1660 will launch on March 14 with a starting price of $219 (about £170, AU$310).

Image 1 of 4 EVGA XC Ultra (Image Credit: Videocardz) Image 2 of 4 EVGA XC Black (Image Credit: Videocardz) Image 3 of 4 Gigabyte Gaming OC (Image Credit: Videocardz) Image 4 of 4 Gigabyte OC (Image Credit: Videocardz)

Need help picking the rest of your PC components? We’re here to help

Pair up this entry-level graphics card with the best processor for your budget

We’ll show you how to build a gaming PC step by step

Rumors suggest that the GTX 1660 will utilize a modified version of the TU116 GPU with only 1408 CUDA cores enabled – whereas GTX 1660 Ti utilizes the same GPU with access to 1,536 CUDA cores. The good news is that this entry-level graphics card seems to feature up to 6GB of GDDR6 memory, while still using an eight-pin power connector.

The GTX 1660 is also said to feature a 1,530MHz base clock and 1,785MHZ boost clock, however, overclocked models like the MSI Gaming X may boost up to 1,860MHz.

That’s everything we’ve heard about the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 and we’ll soon know whether any of these rumors are true if the card truly launches in two days.