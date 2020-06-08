A cheap Nokia 5G phone is supposedly in the works

5G phones are yet to properly hit an affordable price point, and one of the primary reasons behind this is the fact that the technology itself is in its early stages.

However, that hasn't stop manufacturers working towards democratizing the new connectivity, and HMD Global-led Nokia is apparently developing a truly affordable 5G smartphone - at least, according to a report from Nokia Power User.

The new 5G Nokia phone is said to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 series SoC (System On Chip) and may be different from the rumored, mid-range Nokia 7.3 5G that is reportedly going to pack a Snapdragon chipset.

That's means this new handset may come in at an even cheaper price point, opening up 5G connectivity to a user base who have, to date, been priced out of the 5G market.

Cheap 5G phones are on the way

5G smartphones will gain momentum in 2021, there's likely to be a demand for budget smartphones offering the cutting-edge connectivity and rumors suggest a slew of 5G devices bearing the Nokia brand will launch over the next 12-18 months.

While HMD Global is said to be gearing up for a big 5G launch in the second half next year, this budget 5G smartphone may be unveiled in the early part of 2021.

With almost half of the year already over, smartphone makers are already reeling under the effects of a global pandemic. These companies are now betting big on 5G and are keen on making a strong comeback.

It's worth taking this cheap Nokia 5G phone leak with a pinch of salt, as it's not clear where the source got their information, but it does fall in line with what we've heard about 5G's general device timeline and the introduction of cheaper phones throughout 2021.