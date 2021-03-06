New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch 5th T20 cricket match anywhere

Wellington seems to suit Australia's cricketers, as the Baggy Greens have fought back from an 0-2 series hole this week to level things heading in to today's 5th and final T20 match. It's winner takes all and the tourists now have all the momentum, so follow our guide below as we explain how to get a New Zealand vs Australia live stream - watch every ball of the 5th T20 cricket match, wherever you are in the world right now.

New Zealand's strong start saw the hosts jump out to an impressive 2-0 lead and grabbed the cricketing world's attention, coming as it did off the back of an equally assured 2-0 Test win over Pakistan. Australia, on the other hand, looked lost and like they were still reeling from their bitter 2-1 series defeat at home to India.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream: 5th T20 Date: Sunday, March 7 Time: 12pm NZDT / 10am AEDT / 4.30am IST / 11pm GMT (Sat) / 6pm ET (Sat) Location: Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington (NZ) TV channel and live stream: Kayo (Australia), Spark Sport (New Zealand), BT Sport (UK), Fancode (India) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

However, the Aussies have turned it around in stunning fashion and could complete a remarkable comeback with a third straight win today, after they beat the Kiwis by 50 runs in Friday's fourth game.

That result levelled things at 2-2 and means it all comes down to this Sunday's match, which is once again being played at Wellington Regional Stadium without fans, due to current Covid-19 regulations in New Zealand. Not even the most callous Baggy Greens fan wants to see their Antipodean neighbors facing a renewed threat from the pandemic, yet the fact remains the Black Caps' two wins came when they had their supporters cheering them on.

A decisive T20 shootout between these two countries is pretty much as high-octane as cricket gets. Read on as we explain how to watch a New Zealand vs Australia live stream for the 5th match of the thrilling series.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia from outside your country

In the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked.

Use a VPN to watch New Zealand vs Australia T20 cricket anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia: live stream 5th T20 cricket in Australia

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this T20 series is Fox Sports, which is available through pay TV provider Foxtel. The 5th match is scheduled for a 10am AEDT start today (Sunday, March 7). Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Best of all, there's a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial you can take advantage of, essentially meaning you can get a free New Zealand vs Australia live stream today!

How to live stream New Zealand vs Australia: watch 5th T20 cricket online in New Zealand

Premium streaming service Spark Sport has the exclusive rights to show every game in this T20 series, including today's 5th match. The service offers a 1-month free trial so you can check it out for yourself and the first ball is set to bowled around 12pm NZDT this Sunday. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch the 5th T20 cricket match in UK

While Sky Sports has the rights to England's current tour of India, BT Sport has exclusive rights to this Antipodean T20 showdown including the 5th match, which starts at 11pm GMT tonight (Saturday, March 6) and will run into the early hours of the morning. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream 2021: how to watch the 5th T20 cricket online in India

In India, new premium sports streaming platform Fancode has snapped up exclusive broadcast rights to this T20 series. Fancode is accessed exclusively through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps. Full subscription details can be found here.

How to get a New Zealand vs Australia live stream and watch T20 cricket in the US

ESPN will be showing this T20 series in the US via its streaming service ESPN+ including the winner takes all 5th game. Coverage is being aired a sociable hours, too, with the match beginning at 6pm ET / 3pm PT this Saturday (March 6). A subscription to ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month - pretty darn cheap - and it includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile apps as well as TV streaming boxes such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time.

First T20: 22nd February, Hagley Oval (Christchurch) - won by New Zealand

Second T20: 25th February, University of Otago Oval (Dunedin) - won by New Zealand

Third T20: 3rd March, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington) - won by Australia

Fourth T20: 5th March , Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington) - won by Australia

Fifth T20: 7th March, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington), 12pm NZDT / 10am AEDT / 4.30am IST / 11pm GMT (Sat) / 6pm ET (Sat)