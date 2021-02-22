New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch 2021 T20 cricket series anywhere

With the ICC T20 World Cup on the horizon, this five-match series should provide an insight as to how these two local rivals are shaping up ahead of the tournament. Read on as we explain how to get a New Zealand vs Australia live stream and watch every ball of this T20 series online, no matter where in the world you are right now.

The two sides enjoyed mixed fortunes in their most recent T20 outings, with Australia losing against India while New Zealand notched up an impressive victory over Pakistan.

Despite their recent slip up and the fact that there's an experimental feel to their squad, the Aussies nevertheless come into this series as favourites, largely in part to the Baggy Greens' excellent record against their neighbours in T20 cricket.

Plenty of players will be out to make a point and work their way into selectors plans over the course of these five games, none more so than Matthew Wade who will be looking to rekindle his form after being dropped from Australia’s Test squad for their upcoming tour of South Africa.

There are meanwhile question marks over the involvement of the home side's star opening batter and all-time leading T20I run scorer Martin Guptill, who is battling a hamstring injury.

Follow our guide for all the information you need to find a reliable New Zealand vs Australia live stream today and watch this T20 series wherever you are in the world.

First T20: 22nd February, Hagley Oval (Christchurch), 5pm AEDT/ 7pm NZDT/ 6am GMT

Second T20: 25th February, University of Otago Oval (Dunedin), 2pm AEDT/ 4pm NZDT/ 3am GMT

Third T20: 3rd March, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington), 5pm AEDT/ 7pm NZDT/ 6am GMT

Fourth T20: 5th March , Eden Park (Auckland), 12pm AEDT/ 2pm NZDT/ 1am GMT

Fifth T20: 7th March, Bay Oval (Mount Maunganui), 5pm AEDT/ 7pm NZDT/ 6am GMT

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia from outside your country

In the UK, Australia, New Zealand, India or the US? We've got you covered below with your official broadcasting options.

But if you're out of the country and are still desperate to tune into certain matches, you'll quickly find that online access is geo-blocked. In order to get around that (and assuming it complies with the Ts&Cs of the broadcaster in question), you can download and use a VPN.

Use a VPN to live stream New Zealand vs Australia T20 cricket anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Australia: watch T20 cricket in Australia

The exclusive Australian broadcaster for this T20I series is Fox Sports. Alongside Fox, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package , which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and we're pleased to confirm that our recommended service is working well with Kayo Sports as of our latest 2021 testing.

How to live stream New Zealand vs Australia: watch T20 cricket online in New Zealand

While terrestrial broadcaster TVNZ Channel 1 will be showing the first game live, premium streaming service Spark Sport has the exclusive rights to show every game in this T201 series. The service offers a 1-month free trial so you can check it out for yourself. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch the every T20 cricket match the UK

While Sky Sports has the rights to England's current tour of India, BT Sport has exclusive rights to this tasty looking T20i series between these neighbourly rivals. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK coverage from anywhere in the world.

New Zealand vs Australia live stream: how to watch the 2021 T20 series cricket online in India

In India, new premium sports streaming platform Fancode has snapped up exclusive broadcast rights to this T20 series. Fancode is accessed exclusively through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps. Full subscription details can be found here. Anyone wanting to watch their subscription coverage overseas can easily do so, too - you just need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to get a New Zealand vs Australia live stream and watch T20 cricket in the US

ESPN will be showing this T20 series in the US via its streaming service ESPN+. A subscription to ESPN+ costs $4.99 per month - pretty darn cheap - and it includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile apps as well as TV streaming boxes such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time.