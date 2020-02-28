New Rick and Morty video is the weirdest yet – but where's the rest of Season 4?

We've been waiting patiently for the return of Rick and Morty season 4 for months now, after the show took a mid-season hiatus at the end of 2019 – and a creepy new video released on the Adult Swim series' official Twitter account could be a hint that we won't have to wait much longer.

Posted with the caption 'Rick's Game', the weird teaser depicts a frightening glimpse of the kind of video game Ricky might enjoy – and it includes a terrified Morty clone running through an apocalyptic landscape of militarized Meeseeks and platforms made of (ahem) butts.

You can check it out for yourself below:

Morty's quest ends abruptly when he's killed by a giant fly creature holding a (you guessed it) fly swatter, as the camera pans to reveal that a group of Ricks are in control of the game.

Then, the Adult Swim logo flies out of the TV they're all crowded around and each Rick turns to stare at it, dead-eyed and open-mouthed – it's pretty creepy stuff.

Does this mean Season 4 is coming back soon?

We still don't have an official date for the resumption of Rick and Morty season 4, but it's not unusual for Adult Swim to release these strange mini-teasers in the weeks running up to a season premiere.

Back in October, it launched a similarly strange promo clip weeks before the first episode of season 4 debuted.

The exact timing is unclear for the second half of Rick and Morty season 4, but the bulk of the voice acting has already been recorded for the last five episodes.

Collider interviewed the voice of Summer, Spencer Grammer, who revealed she's finished recording the script for season 4 episode 10, saying that the final five episodes of season 4 would come out "sooner rather than later".

That's not a confirmation by any means, but we're crossing our fingers for the rest of the season to come out in the first half of 2020; after all, the show's been renewed for 70 more episodes, and we can't wait to get stuck into Rick and Morty season 5 and beyond.

Via GamesRadar