Move over 5G: Xiaomi says it's already looking at developing 6G technology

Xiaomi has invested heavily in 5G, but that hasn’t stopped the company from looking towards the future of connectivity, as it’s already begun researching 6G technology. That’s right, you might not even have a 5G phone just yet, but technology waits for no one.

Xiaomi recently released the Redmi 10X series in China, an incredibly cheap 5G phone, but CEO Lei Jun told Chinese Xinhua News agency that the manufacturer has started preliminary research into 6G. No further details were shared, however.

Jun also hinted that Xiaomi is clearing its existing stock of 4G phones in China to make room for its 5G models, but it's unclear whether it will only supply 5G phones moving forward.

Internet for everyone

Xiaomi has also turned its attention to satellite internet, and how it could specifically work with its phones. For those living in rural areas, where there isn’t the infrastructure for mobile networks or high-speed broadband in place, satellite internet can help get more people connected.

As Xiaomi offers a lot of internet-based services in China, more users logging online will only help the company expand its reach.

Xiaomi has continued to expand its offering in western territories, and recently launched the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. The company is also working on a foldable flip style phone, which could rival the Moto Razr and Galaxy Z Flip.

Via Android Authority