Toshiba AT200 gets Ice Cream Sandwich update

Toshiba's AT200 owners can finally get the Ice Cream Sandwich update on their tablet, after users in the Netherlands began receiving notifications for the new version.

The Toshiba AT200 – originally known as the Toshiba Excite when it was released in March this year – is best known for being hyped as the world's thinnest tablet.

Whether or not Toshiba has been out-thinned from holding that record, the tablet will now run on Android 4.0.3 (build IML74K.05.5.0004).

Smoother and faster running

One Dutch user said the updated version runs the tablet a lot smoother, including scrolling and loads applications faster.

Users who have not received notification for an update can check their tablet settings manually by going to: Settings > About tablet > System updates.

Not exactly much-awaited, but considering the AT200 has been made available in across Europe, North America and Australia, it's about time users went from Honeycomb 3.2 to Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0. Especially when Jelly Bean 4.1 is the next big anticipation.

Via Unwired View