Samsung loses bid to lift Galaxy Tab 10.1 ban

Samsung was dealt another blow in its recent lawsuit loss to Apple as U.S. District judge Lucy Koh, who presided over the $1.05 (£665 million) billion case, ruled not to lift a sales injunction on the

Galaxy Tab 10.1

.

The injunction covers sales of the tablet in the U.S. and was implemented by Koh on June 26.

The nine-member jury who ruled against Samsung in the trial didn't find the Tab 10.1 to violate Apple design patents, prompting Samsung to fight Koh's initial order.

However, the judge said it would be inappropriate for her to lift the ban since the issue is now at the appeals court level and therefore outside her jurisdiction.

Not over yet

In response to Koh's ruling, a Samsung spokesperson issued this statement to TechRadar:

"We are disappointed by the court's decision," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to take all appropriate measures to ensure consumer access to our innovative products."

Just what those measures are the spokesperson didn't specify.

According to Koh's official court order, Samsung is also requesting to retain a $2.6 million (£1.6) bond posted by Apple pending the determination of how much Samsung has lost due to the injunction.

Despite the continuation of a sales ban for one of its "innocent" products, Koh included in her ruling a statement that Samsung's motion raises "substantial issues."

From an appeals court perspective, her statement could influence a decision, potentially sending the ban back into her chambers.

Koh and attorneys for both sides will take up other post-trial motions during a Dec. 6 court date. A Sept. 20 hearing was set for Samsung's motion on the tablet ban, but that date was vacated, according to the court order.

TechRadar reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if and when we receive information from them.

From AllThingsD via The Next Web, U.S. District judge Lucy Koh Court Order