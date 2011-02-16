Rumour: Sony to launch 'S1' PlayStation tablet

The 'S1' tablet would be Sony's first foray into the tabletsphere

Sony could be ready to enter the tablet game with an Android 3.0 Honeycomb device boasting PlayStation skills, rumoured for later this year.

The device, which would have a 9.4-inch screen, would be focused around Sony's on-demand music and movies service Qriocity and would boast a custom-built UI on top of Google's tablet-centric OS.

The download and streaming-friendly device, codenamed the 'S1' is also rumoured to be PlayStation certified, meaning Sony's would be employing its gaming expertise to take on the Apple iPad.

Come together



Engadget, which is claiming to have spoken to two Sony sources, says that engineers from PlayStation, Sony Ericsson, VAIO, Bravia and Reader are working together to create the device on the device.

The device is slated to have a Tegra 2 processor, a screen resolution of 1280 x 800, as well as the ability to plug in USB devices. n

There'll be front and rear facing cameras and it will also function as a remote control for Sony Bravia TVs, according to the report.

Unique shape



The only striking feature that one can glean from the sketch of the device is the bulge at the back of the device.

This houses the processor and the battery, but is also a design feature to ensure that it will be easy to use in a number of positions. Perhaps it'll be the first tablet that's naturally inclined to be used while laying flat?

In terms of price and release date, for a Wi-Fi only model, the Sony source is quoting a very reasonable $599 (£372 for a premium Sony product? Yeah right) and a shipping date of September this year.

With the eternal wait for the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play (PlayStation phone) we won't be holding anyone at Sony to that though. Still, majorly exciting times if this comes to fruition.