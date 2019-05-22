Microsoft drops Huawei laptops from its store

Microsoft has stopped selling the Huawei MateBook X Pro in its online store in the wake of the US Government’s blacklisting of the Chinese firm.

The move follows news that Google will be banning Huawei smartphones and tablets from getting Android updates, and suggests that even though the ban has been temporarily lifted, it could mean that Microsoft will indeed be halting updates for Huawei laptops.

As we reported earlier this week, Microsoft has refused to confirm or deny that it will block Windows 10 updates on Huawei laptops. This uncertainty means you should probably hold off buying a Huawei laptop right now.

That’s a shame, as Huawei makes some of the best laptops in the world right now. However, if Microsoft does indeed stop offering updates and support for those laptops, it makes them a very risky purchase.

Dropped from sale

As The Verge reports, the listing for the Huawei MateBook X Pro was quietly dropped from the Microsoft Store over the weekend, though it can still be seen using Google cache.

By dropping Huawei laptops from its store, it looks like Microsoft is acquiescing with the US Government’s demand to stop business with the company. This may lead to an official halting of Windows 10 updates as well, though we still hope it won’t come to that.

According to The Verge, Microsoft retail stores will continue to sell their existing stock of MateBook X Pro laptops until they run out.