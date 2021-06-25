Marvel's first full Shang-Chi trailer hints at the power of the Ten Rings

Back in April, we got our first glimpse at Marvel Studios' highly anticipated flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the form of an action-packed teaser.

And today, the film's first full trailer has finally arrived, delivering even more ass-kicking action along with some tasty insight into the complex relationship between Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his father, Wenwu (the legendary Tony Leung).

As always, Marvel is keeping Shang-Chi's story close to the vest. However, it's already widely acknowledged that Wenwu will be the first true representation of supervillain the Mandarin in the MCU, following Iron Man 3's amusing-yet-controversial fake-out.

In the trailer below and in the image above, Wenwu is shown wielding the Mandarin's Ten Rings of Power. In the comics, the legendary baddie wore these rings on each of his fingers rather than on his forearms, with each ring providing a different power, such as ice blasts, flame blasts, mind-control and more.

How Shang-Chi might impact the MCU

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be the second film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following next month's release of the long-awaited Black Widow movie.

Although we're only in the early stages of Phase 4, Shang-Chi's first official trailer is already providing us with some interesting hints at where the MCU will go from here.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see the return of Abomination, a villain who's been missing in action since his appearance in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, which was only the second official entry in the MCU up until that point.

Abomination is seen here battling against Doctor Strange's sidekick Wong (Benedict Wong), suggesting to us that the events of Shang-Chi could lead to some ramifications in the upcoming film Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

We won't know for sure until Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases exclusively in theaters on September 3, 2021.