macOS High Sierra's release date locked in for September 25

During its iPhone 8 and iPhone X event – not on stage, but on its website – Apple has at last revealed the macOS High Sierra release date: September 25.

Apple’s latest version of macOS will be available for everyone to download through the Mac App Store in just two weeks, like so many versions of the operating system (OS) before it.

This, of course, is not the first time anyone has had access to the OS. High Sierra has been available to everyone that was interested through a public beta test that has seen several revisions since its reveal during WWDC 2017 and subsequent seeding.

Though, you had to jump through a few hoops (i.e. a special beta program sign-up) to get it, and the builds were never as stable as this final release will – or should – be.

What’s all the fuss?

Nevertheless, people have been clamoring for the latest version of macOS for a few key reasons. Well, beyond the fact that we’ve all grown quite accustomed to a shiny new Mac computer OS every September or October.

The most notable of reasons for the hype is the long-anticipated debut of Apple’s brand new file system, dubbed the Apple File System or APFS. This new approach to cataloging and typifying files replaces Apple’s longstanding Hierarchical File System or HFS, and aims to make all Macs past, present and future that much faster for it, with faster metadata operation.

High Sierra also brings with it HEVC, or H.265, video compression to Mac, which will make for much stronger and faster video streaming, especially at 4K resolution, not to mention far less space eaten up by compressed video files that are locally stored.

Other major improvements include overhauling the Photos app with stronger sorting tools as well enhancements to Safari to thwart ad tracking – not to mention official support for external graphics cards and virtual reality. However, the latter is not set to truly launch until spring 2018.

While these are mostly tweaks and enhancements to the existing macOS platform, these changes could have far deeper impact on the whole Mac experience than most. That possibility alone is worth getting hype – just try to contain yourself until September 25.