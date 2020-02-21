MacBook Pro 2020 could get major boost with Intel 10th-generation processors

It seems like the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 could get a major performance boost over last year’s model, with a new leak suggesting Apple’s smaller MacBook Pro will get 10th-generation Intel processors.

The leak has emerged from 3DMark Time Spy benchmark results, which were shared by @_rogame on Twitter . According to these leaks, the MacBook Pro 2020 13-inch will come with an Intel Core i7-1068NG7 processor with four cores and eight threads, with a 2.3GHz base clock and a 4.1GHz boost.

When compared to results for the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2019), which features an older Intel Core i5-8279U quad-core processor, the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) apparently scores 12% higher.

Even more impressively, when it comes to graphics, the upcoming MacBook Pro looks like it could achieve a huge 29% performance increase.

Time Spy i5-8279U 4C/8T 2.4GHz base 4.1GHz boost + Iris Plus 655 with 128MB eDRAM 28W (2019 13" MacBook Pro)vsi7-1068NG7 4C/8T 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost 28W (2020 13" MacBook Pro) pic.twitter.com/Ogr4sfGGNaFebruary 15, 2020

Quite the upgrade

If these benchmark results are real (and at the moment, that’s a big ‘if’), then it looks like the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) could offer a big upgrade over last year’s model.

While we like the 2019 MacBook Pro 13-inch a lot, the fact that Apple stuck with 8th generation Intel processors was frustrating. If these benchmarks are correct, opting for 10th generation Ice Lake processors from Intel will give many people a very compelling reason to upgrade.

Of course, we should note that not only are these benchmarks results unconfirmed, as Apple hasn’t said anything about a 2020 MacBook Pro model yet (though we imagine one is likely), but also they appear to compare a MacBook Pro running an i5 CPU versus one running an i7 part – so a jump in performance is to be expected anyway.

What about Apple’s own processor?

If these leaks are real, it means Apple is sticking with Intel for its MacBook processors for now. We’ve heard in the past that Apple is getting frustrated with Intel’s supply issues, and is looking at creating its own ARM-based processor for its MacBooks – in a similar way to how it makes its own processors for iPhones and iPads.

However, if Apple is indeed using Intel’s chips in this year’s MacBook Pro, it either means Apple and Intel have sorted out their differences, or Apple’s own CPU needs more work.

Hopefully we’ll find out more about the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) soon – maybe even at this rumored Apple event that’s taking place on March 31 .

These are the best Macs and MacBooks of 2020

Via Digital Trends