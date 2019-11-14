iPhone SE 2 and new iPad Pro apparently on track for an early 2020 launch

We heard recently that the next iPad Pro would land in the first half of 2020 and that it would come with a rear camera capable of 3D sensing. Now we’re hearing that again, this time from the most respected Apple analyst in the business.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a great track record, said as much in a research note seen by MacRumors. He added that the camera is likely to use a time-of-flight system to sense areas in 3D. This works by measuring the time it takes for light to bounce off objects.

As well as a new iPad Pro though, Kuo also said that we can expect an iPhone SE 2 in the first half of 2020. This is apparently expected to start at around $399 (likely £399, AU$600) with 64GB of storage, and to come in Space Grey, Red and Silver shades.

Read our full iPhone 11 review

Check out the best iPads

Our guide to the best iPhones

Heard it all before

None of these claims are entirely new. Kuo has previously said similar, adding that the iPhone SE 2 will probably have a 4.7-inch screen, an A13 chipset, 3GB of RAM and Touch ID. However, him reiterating the claims here suggests that these devices are still on track to launch in early 2020.

His reiterating these claims also adds weight to the recent rumors we’ve heard about a 3D sensing iPad Pro, with another source having said that it will have two rear cameras and a 3D sensor, up from just one rear lens on the iPad Pro 11.

All of this is still just rumor for now, but a new iPad Pro in particular is likely, as it has been over a year since the last one launched. Of course, it has been even longer since the iPhone SE landed, but whether Apple plans to make a second one of those at all is still in question.